Latest News
Mines ministry signs cement production contract in Logar with private company
Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Hedayatullah Badri, announced that a cement production contract has been signed in Logar province with a private company.
During a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Badri stated that the contract has a 30-year duration, and the contracting company will invest approximately $145 million into the project.
Badri explained that, once operational, the plant will produce 2,500 tons of cement daily, creating job opportunities for thousands of individuals.
“The contracting company will invest around $145 million in this project, which will have a daily production capacity of 2,500 tons of cement,” he said. “This project will also generate employment for hundreds of our fellow citizens.”
Meanwhile, the representative of the contracting company assured that work on the major project will begin on schedule and progress according to the terms of the agreement.
Wu Zeidan, the president of SAKO Afghan, stated, "We are committed to serving the Afghan people through this project, and we pledge to complete it on time, in line with the contract."
It is worth noting that since the Islamic Emirate's takeover, four major cement projects have been signed between the Ministry and the private sector, with a total investment of approximately $623 million. Currently, work on these projects is currently advancing rapidly.
Latest News
Pakistani special envoy holds talks with IEA acting interior minister
During the meeting, Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to improving relations with Afghanistan through collaborative efforts.
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s newly appointed special envoy for Afghanistan, met with Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in Kabul on Tuesday to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and resolving key issues between Islamabad and the IEA, according to a statement from the Afghan Ministry of Interior.
The statement highlighted that the Pakistani delegation extended condolences on behalf of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the recent passing of Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, the IEA's acting Minister for Refugees. The delegation expressed deep sympathy to his family and the Afghan people.
During the meeting, Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to improving relations with Afghanistan through collaborative efforts.
"We are committed to resolving challenges between our two countries through joint initiatives aimed at strengthening both economic and social ties," the statement quoted Sadiq as saying.
Meanwhile, Minister Haqqani emphasized the long-standing religious, cultural, and historical bonds shared between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of accelerating cooperative efforts to address shared security and political challenges.
"The current circumstances require us to expedite our joint actions to safeguard the relationship between our peoples and ensure regional stability and development," Haqqani stated.
Latest News
Over 50 Afghan inmates freed from Pakistani prisons
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has announced the release of 53 Afghan citizens from Pakistani prisons, who have now returned to Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry confirmed that of the 53 individuals, 45 were released individually, while 8 were members of the same family. These persons returned to Afghanistan after their release.
The ministry further noted that they entered the country through the Spin Boldak border in Kandahar province.
Latest News
Putin and Tajik president to discuss Afghanistan’s situation
This meeting comes as Tajikistan prepares to assume the presidency of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in January 2025. Russia held the presidency for 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon are set to meet in Leningrad on Tuesday, December 24. According to Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s aide, the discussion will focus on military-technical cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan.
The state-run Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Monday, December 23, that other topics of discussion will include migration, and the development of political, trade, economic, and cultural relations between Russia and Tajikistan.
This meeting comes as Tajikistan prepares to assume the presidency of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in January 2025. Russia held the presidency for 2024.
The leaders from across the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Union are set to gather for informal meetings in the same region on Wednesday and Thursday, further underscoring the importance of the discussions.
Saar: Enhancing relations between Kabul and Central Asia
Mines ministry signs cement production contract in Logar with private company
ICC announces schedule for 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy
Pakistani special envoy holds talks with IEA acting interior minister
Over 50 Afghan inmates freed from Pakistani prisons
Afghanistan beat Pakistan to secure Youth Tri-Nation Series title
Champions Trophy arrives in Kabul as part of world tour
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
Foreign ministry ready to work with new ambassador of Iran: Muttaqi
Acting Minister of Industry Azizi heads to Türkiye for Halal Expo
Saar: Enhancing relations between Kabul and Central Asia
Tahawol: Reopening of Saudi Arabia embassy in Kabul discussed
Saar: IEA seeking to strengthen Afghanistan’s economy
Tahawol: Challenges in Afghanistan’s diplomatic ties
Saar: Concerns over potential war between Iran, Israel
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan men must stand with women to support viable future of country: US envoy
-
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan’s missile program is ’emerging threat’, top US official says
-
World4 days ago
Trump-backed spending deal fails in House, shutdown approaches
-
Business2 days ago
Shoemaking industry in Takhar province facing stagnation
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan clinches ODI series victory against Zimbabwe
-
Latest News5 days ago
Investor interest growing in Afghanistan’s power-generating sector
-
Latest News4 days ago
Twelve media outlets closed in Afghanistan in 2024: RSF
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA can learn from Syria’s al-Sharaa: Khalilzad