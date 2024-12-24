Mines ministry signs cement production contract in Logar with private company

Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Hedayatullah Badri, announced that a cement production contract has been signed in Logar province with a private company.

During a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday, Badri stated that the contract has a 30-year duration, and the contracting company will invest approximately $145 million into the project.

Badri explained that, once operational, the plant will produce 2,500 tons of cement daily, creating job opportunities for thousands of individuals.

“The contracting company will invest around $145 million in this project, which will have a daily production capacity of 2,500 tons of cement,” he said. “This project will also generate employment for hundreds of our fellow citizens.”

Meanwhile, the representative of the contracting company assured that work on the major project will begin on schedule and progress according to the terms of the agreement.

Wu Zeidan, the president of SAKO Afghan, stated, "We are committed to serving the Afghan people through this project, and we pledge to complete it on time, in line with the contract."

It is worth noting that since the Islamic Emirate's takeover, four major cement projects have been signed between the Ministry and the private sector, with a total investment of approximately $623 million. Currently, work on these projects is currently advancing rapidly.