Iran’s foreign minister says inclusive government needed in Afghanistan

Published

2 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2023)

Iran’s foreign minister said at the Non-Aligned Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Baku that an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with the participation of all ethnic groups, is needed in the country.

Hussain Amir Abdullahian on Wednesday also called for Afghanistan’s frozen assets to be released.

Abdullahian also raised the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran and said that Iran hosts millions of Afghan migrants.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement was held on Wednesday, in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting titled “Non-Aligned Movement: United and Firm in Facing Emerging Challenges” will continue until Thursday.

The IEA has meanwhile repeatedly said its government is inclusive.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization also called for the formation of an inclusive government at its meeting early this week in Delhi.

Members of this organization said that finding solutions to Afghanistan’s crisis was needed in order to maintain security and stability in the region.

UK special forces investigated over Afghan war crimes

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 6, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2023)

UK Special Forces are at the heart of an investigation into war crimes, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed for the first time on Wednesday.

This marks a significant shift from the MoD’s previous efforts to keep details of Special Forces’ alleged involvement in Afghanistan war crimes confidential.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace publicly acknowledged the Special Forces’ involvement in the inquiry in a pre-hearing statement for the Independent Inquiry.

He said this revelation only pertains to the exceptional context of this inquiry and should not be construed as a change in the government’s policy on commenting about UK Special Forces’ deployments or activities.

The ministry had previously tried to withhold from the public any evidence or documentation that may affirm or deny the alleged involvement of UK Special Forces in the operations under investigation.

However, less than 48 hours before presenting their argument before Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, the inquiry’s chair, the revelation was made.

AOAV, in combination with the BBC, exposed evidence pointing towards a single SAS unit operating in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011, which is believed to have killed 54 people under dubious circumstances.

More investigations by the BBC revealed other instances believed to have involved special forces.

A judgment on the matter is expected later this month, and the hearing is ongoing.

UN planning another Doha meeting, tells IEA they will be included

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 6, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2023)

The head of the UN in Afghanistan’s political office, Scott Smith, said at a meeting at ARG that another Doha meeting is being planned and that this time leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will be invited to attend.

Smit said the meeting will be scheduled before the end of this year.

According to a statement issued by Arg, Smith also assured the IEA of the world’s continued assistance with humanitarian aid.

He also said UNAMA is making efforts to create understanding and close the gap between the rest of the world and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Mawlavi Zakir, the head of the acting prime minister’s office, said that the Islamic Emirate seeks understanding and interaction with the international community and has kept the door of dialogue open.

Zakir said that the existing restrictions on Afghanistan’s banking system must end soon, adding Afghans have been directly affected economically.

The international community should contribute to the implementation of development and basic projects in Afghanistan along with the completion of previous incomplete projects, he added.

He said that humanitarian issues should not be tied to political issues and the developments in Afghanistan should not be overlooked.

All languages and sectors of society represented in government, says IEA

Published

1 day ago

on

July 5, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2023)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, in response to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) call to establish an inclusive government in Afghanistan, that in the Islamic Emirate there are representatives of every language and sectors of society within the government structures.

The ministry said on Wednesday in a statement that the concerns of the member countries of SCO regarding the composition of the Afghan government can be resolved by recognizing the reality of the situation.

The ministry, however, has appreciated the part of the declaration that advocates building Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war and drugs, and which stresses the importance of assistance to refugees and facilitating their return to their homeland.

The ministry also said that participation in the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, of which Afghanistan is an observer member, is the absolute right of the Islamic Emirate, and the Islamic Emirate’s absence in such meetings is an obstacle to coordination to prevent insecurity and prevent drug trafficking, humanitarian assistance and implementation of infrastructure projects.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that grounds should be paved for the participation of the Afghan government in the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the SCO, which is expected to be held in Kazakhstan.

