Iran’s foreign minister says inclusive government needed in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 6, 2023)

Iran’s foreign minister said at the Non-Aligned Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Baku that an inclusive government in Afghanistan, with the participation of all ethnic groups, is needed in the country.

Hussain Amir Abdullahian on Wednesday also called for Afghanistan’s frozen assets to be released.

Abdullahian also raised the issue of Afghan refugees in Iran and said that Iran hosts millions of Afghan migrants.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement was held on Wednesday, in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The meeting titled “Non-Aligned Movement: United and Firm in Facing Emerging Challenges” will continue until Thursday.

The IEA has meanwhile repeatedly said its government is inclusive.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization also called for the formation of an inclusive government at its meeting early this week in Delhi.

Members of this organization said that finding solutions to Afghanistan’s crisis was needed in order to maintain security and stability in the region.