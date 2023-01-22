Latest News
Iran’s new envoy to Kabul officially starts his mission
Iran’s new ambassador to Afghanistan Hasson Kazemi Qomi started work officially on Saturday, replacing Bahador Aminian.
Qomi was previously the president of Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan but was appointed to the position in mid-December 2022.
However, he formally took over the reins of the embassy on Saturday.
Qomi recently proposed the formation of a joint committee with the Afghan authorities to jointly combat terrorism.
Kazemi Qomi was the first ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq after the overthrow of the Sadam Hussein regime.
He also worked as the consul general of Iran in Herat and was part of the delegation that negotiated with a group of Americans in Iraq.
Muttaqi calls on ICRC to step up assistance in other sectors
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Eloi Fillion, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Afghanistan, on Saturday and said that now that the country is at peace, and the number of injured people has decreased due to the end of the war, the ICRC must expand its services in other areas.
Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the care of prisoners, and assistance to the disabled and their treatment should be prioritized.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that according to the ICRC head, the organization is focusing on Afghanistan.
China’s FM urges IEA to ensure safety of Chinese nationals over ‘New Year’
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take strong measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens and institutions in Afghanistan over the Chinese New Year.
According to China’s CGTN, Qin made the remarks during a phone conversation with IEA’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday.
Qin said that China attaches great importance to developing good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation with Afghanistan and respects the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, CGTN reported.
Qin also said that China supports Afghanistan in efforts to establish a broadly based and inclusive political structure, to follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, combat all types of terrorist forces and live on friendly terms with other countries, especially its neighbors.
Qin Gang also told Muttaqi that at the right time, the two foreign ministers will have a face-to-face meeting.
Muttaqi said that the IEA welcomes China to play a more important role in international and regional affairs, he said, adding it is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with China, CGTN reported.
He also said the IEA will take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese and institutions in Afghanistan.
Bayat Foundation distributes winter aid in Khost province
Bayat Foundation has handed out dozens of food aid packages to needy families in Khost province.
Foundation officials say these donations include flour, rice and oil.
According to foundation officials and assessment was carried out among families in the province to determine those most in need.
“Today in Khost province, we distributed food packages that include flour, rice and oil to the needy families based on a survey list, said Salam Sharifi, foundation representative in the southeast of the country.
Foundation officials also said the distribution of aid to needy families in Kabul and other provinces in the country will continue throughout winter.
The families who have benefited from these donations ask other charitable organizations to help Afghans in need during these difficult times.
“We also ask other foundations to help all the needy families in Afghanistan, and we are very grateful to Bayat Foundation,” a recipient said.
Bayat Foundation has helped the needy residents of Khost in the past as well.
In addition to helping with critical, lifesaving aid, Bayat Foundation has also continued to provide safe drinking water, health centers and schools to Afghans as well as building new mosques.
