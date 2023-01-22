Iran’s new envoy to Kabul officially starts his mission

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2023)

Iran’s new ambassador to Afghanistan Hasson Kazemi Qomi started work officially on Saturday, replacing Bahador Aminian.

Qomi was previously the president of Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan but was appointed to the position in mid-December 2022.

However, he formally took over the reins of the embassy on Saturday.

Qomi recently proposed the formation of a joint committee with the Afghan authorities to jointly combat terrorism.

Kazemi Qomi was the first ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq after the overthrow of the Sadam Hussein regime.

He also worked as the consul general of Iran in Herat and was part of the delegation that negotiated with a group of Americans in Iraq.