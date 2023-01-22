Muttaqi calls on ICRC to step up assistance in other sectors

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2023)

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Eloi Fillion, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Afghanistan, on Saturday and said that now that the country is at peace, and the number of injured people has decreased due to the end of the war, the ICRC must expand its services in other areas.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the care of prisoners, and assistance to the disabled and their treatment should be prioritized.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that according to the ICRC head, the organization is focusing on Afghanistan.