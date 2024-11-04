Business
Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan rise by 31% this solar year
Iran’s imports from Afghanistan also rose sharply, totalling over $33 million, a 192% increase in this period
Iran's non-oil exports to Afghanistan surged by 31% in the first half of this solar year (April to September 2024), totalling over $1.77 billion.
According to Iran’s trade association in Afghanistan, both the value and volume of non-oil exports to Afghanistan saw substantial growth.
Statistics provided by the association indicate that nearly 560,000 tons of Iranian goods, including iron, steel, cement, eggs, and potatoes, were exported to Afghanistan during this period.
Iran’s imports from Afghanistan also rose sharply, totalling over $33 million, a 192% increase in this period.
The primary exports to Iran included barley, corn, peanuts, and chilies.
Business
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
Private sectors of Afghanistan and Kazakhstan have signed contracts worth $100 million during the visit of an Afghan delegation to Almaty recently, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced on Thursday.
The agreements include the export of more than 2,000 tons of dried fruit, the export of fresh fruit, including pomegranates, and the export of cotton, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, said on X.
Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate delegation during its recent visit to Kazakhstan signed a "road map of cooperation between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan in the fields of trade, industry, mining, energy, logistics, agriculture, telecommunications, health, higher education and humanitarian aid.”
He said Kazakhstan also assured that it would provide more facilities for the transit of Afghan goods to China and other countries through Kazakhstan.
The allocation of an area "as a logistics center for Afghan goods" in the port of Khargos was also part of the agreement between the two sides to facilitate the unloading and loading of Afghan traders' goods.
The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate also said that Kazakhstan will participate in the construction of the Torghundi-Herat, Kandahar-Spin Boldak and Mazar-e-Sharif-Kharlachi railway projects.
Mujahid added that Kazakhstan will also participate in the establishment of a trade and transit center in Herat province, which will be used to store and finance trade and transit goods. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has agreed to establish permanent expo centers for the sale of Afghan goods in various cities of Kazakhstan.
It is worth mentioning that the delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, participated in the three-day exhibition of Afghanistan's domestic products, which was launched on October 21 in Almaty.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce recently announced that 23 tons of pomegranates from Kandahar province were exported to Almaty through the port of Torghundi.
Business
China resumes direct rail trade with Afghanistan
China resumed its direct freight rail services to Afghanistan on Thursday when a train loaded with goods left Nantong city in Jiangsu province.
The train, carrying commercial goods in 55 wagons, is heading for the northern Hairatan border in Balkh province, Yue Xiaoyong, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Special Representative for Afghanistan, said in a post on X.
Nantong is a central hub of the Belt and Road Initiative and is located north of Shanghai.
The resumption of the rail line was marked at a formal ceremony on Thursday with Yue and Bilal Karimi, the Afghan Ambassador to China, in attendance.
This comes after China recently announced plans to lift customs tariffs on Afghan exports to China by the end of this year, further strengthening trade ties between the two nations.
Business
IEA signs contract for construction of cement factory in Jawzjan Province
Turkish 77 Company will invest $163 million in the factory, which will have a daily output of 3,000 tons of cement once completed
The Islamic Emirate on Tuesday signed a multi-million dollar contract with Turkish 77 Company for a new cement factory in the Yatim Taq area of Jawzjan Province in northern Afghanistan.
The contract was signed in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund.
Turkish 77 Company will invest $163 million in the factory, which will have a daily output of 3,000 tons of cement once completed.
Also in attendance on Tuesday were officials from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum who stated that the contract, which allows the Turkish company to explore, extract, produce cement, and deliver social services, is valid for 30 years.
The establishment of this cement production plant will directly create around 1,200 jobs for local citizens.
In addition to the signing of this contract, the ministry also inked contracts worth $476 million with several domestic and foreign companies for cement projects in Jabal al-Saraj, Kandahar, and Herat.
The IEA has said this is in line with their aim of propelling the country towards self-sufficiency in the cement sector.
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 31 people in Gaza, medics say
Iran executes 13 Afghans in October, 49 in total since January
Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan rise by 31% this solar year
Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, killing 9 people
Tahawol: Illegal migration causes explored
Khalilzad says it would have been better to get IEA involved in talks early on
$1 billion contract for exploration and extraction of Jawzjan gas signed with Uzbek company
Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce leaves for Kazakhstan
Afghanistan produces its own buses for urban transportation
Health Ministry marks World Sight Day, says 25,000 people in Afghanistan go blind each year
Tahawol: Illegal migration causes explored
Saar: Impact of US election on wars discussed
Tahawol: Int’l Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists discussed
Saar: Fourth Doha meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US presidential election reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
ACB name youth squad ahead of tri-nation series and U19 Asia Cup
-
Business4 days ago
China resumes direct rail trade with Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Lebanon, Israel could agree to ceasefire within days, Lebanese prime minister says
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul to face severe water shortage by 2030, UNICEF warns
-
Latest News5 days ago
Qatar’s envoy to UN meets with Rosemary DiCarlo, discuss next Doha meeting
-
Latest News4 days ago
OIC special envoy meets with Pakistani officials for talks on Afghanistan
-
Business3 days ago
Private sectors of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan sign contracts worth $100 million
-
Sport3 days ago
Rashid Khan retained by Gujrat Titans ahead of IPL 2025 auction