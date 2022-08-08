Health
Italy kicks off vaccination campaign against monkeypox
Italy launched its vaccination campaign against monkeypox on Monday, as case numbers increased at a time when health authorities are reporting vaccine shortages worldwide, Reuters reported.
Italy has reported 545 cases of monkeypox, according to the health ministry. Its vaccination campaign started more than a month after other countries that have seen higher numbers of cases, including the United States, Britain and Spain.
The first doses will be given at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, the hospital said in a statement.
The vaccine used will be Jynneos (MVA-BN), a smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic and approved by the European Medicines Agency for protection against monkeypox, the hospital said.
On Thursday, vaccinations will also begin in Italy’s financial capital, Milan.
Monkeypox is spread chiefly by close contact, causes pus-filled sores and flu-like symptoms, and is rarely fatal. There have now been 26,500 cases worldwide outside the countries where it usually spreads, according to a Reuters tracker.
In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”, its highest alert level.
The first case in Italy was recorded on May 20, 2022. There are no current plans for mass vaccinations.
Health
Cholera infects over 400 in quake-hit Spera district of Khost
More than 400 people have been infected with cholera over the last 10 days in Spera district of Khost province, the site of a deadly earthquake that struck six weeks ago, officials said on Sunday.
Mohammad Nabi Zadran, head of a mobile health team in Khost, said that eight people have died of cholera in Spera district, including five children and three adults.
Most of those infected are women and children. Officials said cholera is reported also in Gyan and Barmal districts of Paktika province.
“They should assist us. Foreign countries should assist us as we are suffering,” said Abdullah Noor, a resident of Spera district.
Health officials said that efforts are ongoing to control the spread of the disease.
Fazl Karim, Khost’s health director, said that a total of 40 mobile health teams were deployed to fight the cholera outbreak.
The UN agency for children also said this week that after the recent earthquake there is an increased risk of an outbreak of diseases like cholera in Spera district in Khost.
“Thanks to the support from USAID, we have been able to provide safe drinking water to 1,500 of the most vulnerable families,” UNICEF said on Twitter.
Health
Dengue fever outbreak confirmed in Afghanistan: WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that a new wave of dengue fever has been confirmed in Afghanistan with a total of 64 cases being reported between June 12 and July 30 in eastern Nangarhar province.
No deaths have been reported so far from the disease. Of the 64 reported cases, 47 (73.4%) were female, and all were over 5 years of age.
“Afghanistan is already battling a mix of complex humanitarian emergencies because of the ongoing conflict, recurrent natural disasters and disease outbreaks,” said Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO
Representative in Afghanistan.
“Although the reported number of dengue cases can still be managed, we need to take urgent action to prevent further spread and minimize its impact on the country’s health system and on the limited number of health workers.”
WHO said it is leading the response to the ongoing dengue outbreak by providing technical support to the activities of health authorities and partners. WHO has distributed 2000 dengue fever rapid diagnostic tests, and 7020 Gravitraps for vector surveillance and vector control activities in highly-affected districts in the province.
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease with potentially severe public health impact.
Prevention is the most effective approach to reducing the risk of dengue infection, as there is no specific treatment for the disease.
Outbreaks of dengue fever have emerged sporadically in Afghanistan. The first outbreak was reported in 2019 in east Afghanistan with only 15 cases. By September 2021, the disease had resurfaced, infecting 775 people and killing one person.
Health
South Korea develops nanotech tattoo as health monitoring device
South Koreans may soon be able to carry a device inside their own bodies in the form of a bespoke tattoo that automatically alerts them to potential health problems, if a science team’s project bears fruit, Reuters reported Tuesday.
Researchers at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) in the city of Daejeon southwest of Seoul have developed an electronic tattoo ink made of liquid metal and carbon nanotubes that functions as a bioelectrode.
Hooked up to an electrocardiogram (ECG) device or other biosensor, it can send a readout of a patient’s heart rate and other vital signs such glucose and lactate to a monitor.
The researchers eventually aim to be able to dispense with biosensors.
“In the future, what we hope to do is connect a wireless chip integrated with this ink, so that we can communicate, or we can send signal back and forth between our body to an external device,” said project leader Steve Park, a materials science and engineering professor.
Such monitors could in theory be located anywhere, including in patients’ homes.
The ink is non-invasive and made from particles based on gallium, a soft, silvery metal also used in semiconductors or in thermometers. Platinum-decorated carbon nanotubes help conduct electricity while providing durability.
“When it is applied to the skin, even with rubbing the tattoo doesn’t come off, which is not possible with just liquid metal,” Park said.
Beluga whale caught in France’s Seine not accepting food
Religious groups can observe their ceremonies freely in Afghanistan: Stanikzai
Italy kicks off vaccination campaign against monkeypox
Hekmatyar rejects claims that al-Qaeda leader was killed in Kabul drone strike
IEA leaders meet with Shia Ulema, ‘share grief’ after bombings
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 Olympic ban: IOC
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
-
Latest News4 days ago
Nine out of ten people in Afghanistan face a lack of food: WFP
-
Latest News3 days ago
Eight people killed, 18 wounded in Kabul blast
-
World3 days ago
Four people critically injured in lightning strike near White House
-
Business4 days ago
IEA to complete Afghan-Uzbek-Pak railway line
-
Business3 days ago
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
-
Featured4 days ago
Two IEA forces and 4 Daesh fighters killed in Kabul clash
-
Health2 days ago
Dengue fever outbreak confirmed in Afghanistan: WHO