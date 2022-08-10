Health
New Langya virus infects 35 people in China
A new virus, which can be transmitted to humans from animals, has infected 35 people in Shandong and Henan provinces, according to a study by scientists from China, Singapore and Australia published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
So far, there has been no evidence of human-to-human transmission.
The Henipavirus (also called Langya henipavirus or LayV) was first detected in late 2018 but was only formally identified by scientists last week, the Guardian reported.
It was discovered thanks to an early detection system for feverish people with a recent history of exposure to animals, Bloomberg reported.
The virus was found after throat swabs were taken from the patients who were mostly farmers.
The virus is entirely novel, meaning it has not infected humans before.
But two viruses from the same family had been identified previously – the Hendra virus and Nipah virus. Both can cause severe and sometimes fatal illnesses. There are no vaccines or treatments, The Sun reported.
So far, the cases have not been fatal or very serious, so there is no need for panic, said Professor Wang Linfa from the Emerging Infectious Diseases Programme at Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore who was involved in the study.
He added that it is still a cause for alarm as many viruses that exist in nature have unpredictable results when they infect humans.
Health
Italy kicks off vaccination campaign against monkeypox
Italy launched its vaccination campaign against monkeypox on Monday, as case numbers increased at a time when health authorities are reporting vaccine shortages worldwide, Reuters reported.
Italy has reported 545 cases of monkeypox, according to the health ministry. Its vaccination campaign started more than a month after other countries that have seen higher numbers of cases, including the United States, Britain and Spain.
The first doses will be given at the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, the hospital said in a statement.
The vaccine used will be Jynneos (MVA-BN), a smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic and approved by the European Medicines Agency for protection against monkeypox, the hospital said.
On Thursday, vaccinations will also begin in Italy’s financial capital, Milan.
Monkeypox is spread chiefly by close contact, causes pus-filled sores and flu-like symptoms, and is rarely fatal. There have now been 26,500 cases worldwide outside the countries where it usually spreads, according to a Reuters tracker.
In July, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern”, its highest alert level.
The first case in Italy was recorded on May 20, 2022. There are no current plans for mass vaccinations.
Health
Cholera infects over 400 in quake-hit Spera district of Khost
More than 400 people have been infected with cholera over the last 10 days in Spera district of Khost province, the site of a deadly earthquake that struck six weeks ago, officials said on Sunday.
Mohammad Nabi Zadran, head of a mobile health team in Khost, said that eight people have died of cholera in Spera district, including five children and three adults.
Most of those infected are women and children. Officials said cholera is reported also in Gyan and Barmal districts of Paktika province.
“They should assist us. Foreign countries should assist us as we are suffering,” said Abdullah Noor, a resident of Spera district.
Health officials said that efforts are ongoing to control the spread of the disease.
Fazl Karim, Khost’s health director, said that a total of 40 mobile health teams were deployed to fight the cholera outbreak.
The UN agency for children also said this week that after the recent earthquake there is an increased risk of an outbreak of diseases like cholera in Spera district in Khost.
“Thanks to the support from USAID, we have been able to provide safe drinking water to 1,500 of the most vulnerable families,” UNICEF said on Twitter.
Health
Dengue fever outbreak confirmed in Afghanistan: WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that a new wave of dengue fever has been confirmed in Afghanistan with a total of 64 cases being reported between June 12 and July 30 in eastern Nangarhar province.
No deaths have been reported so far from the disease. Of the 64 reported cases, 47 (73.4%) were female, and all were over 5 years of age.
“Afghanistan is already battling a mix of complex humanitarian emergencies because of the ongoing conflict, recurrent natural disasters and disease outbreaks,” said Dr Luo Dapeng, WHO
Representative in Afghanistan.
“Although the reported number of dengue cases can still be managed, we need to take urgent action to prevent further spread and minimize its impact on the country’s health system and on the limited number of health workers.”
WHO said it is leading the response to the ongoing dengue outbreak by providing technical support to the activities of health authorities and partners. WHO has distributed 2000 dengue fever rapid diagnostic tests, and 7020 Gravitraps for vector surveillance and vector control activities in highly-affected districts in the province.
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease with potentially severe public health impact.
Prevention is the most effective approach to reducing the risk of dengue infection, as there is no specific treatment for the disease.
Outbreaks of dengue fever have emerged sporadically in Afghanistan. The first outbreak was reported in 2019 in east Afghanistan with only 15 cases. By September 2021, the disease had resurfaced, infecting 775 people and killing one person.
Afghan money changers protest against US airstrike
SIGAR finds it ‘unlikely’ that Ghani fled with millions of dollars in cash
Saudi Arabia, US prepare for bilateral Native Fury 22 drill in Yanbu, Al-Kharj
New Langya virus infects 35 people in China
Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I match of series
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Russia, Belarus athletes may face Paris 2024 Olympic ban: IOC
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
Daesh hideout destroyed in Kunduz province, 3 killed in operation
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Eight people killed, 18 wounded in Kabul blast
-
Health4 days ago
Dengue fever outbreak confirmed in Afghanistan: WHO
-
Business5 days ago
Fresh fruits exports from Afghanistan increase this year: ACCI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Balkh silo and bakery resumes operations after 25 years
-
World3 days ago
Bus crash in Croatia leaves 12 Polish pilgrims dead, 32 injured
-
World4 days ago
Taiwan official leading missile production dies of heart attack
-
Latest News3 days ago
More than 1,000 infected with severe diarrhea outbreak in Takhar
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA releases water from Kamal Khan dam for Iran