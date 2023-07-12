Kabir says Afghanistan is free and no longer an ‘occupied’ country

(Last Updated On: July 12, 2023)

Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, political deputy and acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Wednesday that Afghanistan is now an independent country and no longer an occupied nation.

Speaking at an event to inaugurate the start of construction work on a road in district 8 in Kabul city, Kabir said the IEA is committed to the development and economic progress of Afghanistan.

“Today, there are no occupiers in Afghanistan, and Afghanistan is an independent, free and self-governing country, and after the end of the occupation, there is no fratricide, ethnocentrism, and favoritism, but a true Islamic system is ruling and the people of Afghanistan enjoy security and everyone can travel freely to the 34 provinces of the country,” he said.

He stated that Afghanistan is making progress in the fields of agriculture, trade and reconstruction. He emphasized that all IEA employees are committed to preserving the national treasury.

“Each department of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed that there will be no betrayal in the treasury, and the treasury will be spent in its right place, and the salaries of the employees will be paid, and more money than the salaries of the employees will be spent in the reconstruction of Afghanistan,” Kabir added.

At the same time, Kabul Municipality said the new road will be 3.3 kilometers long and 40 meters wide. According to the officials, the construction of this road will cost over 160 million Afghani and will be finished in about one and a half years.