Kabir says Afghanistan is free and no longer an ‘occupied’ country
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, political deputy and acting prime minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said on Wednesday that Afghanistan is now an independent country and no longer an occupied nation.
Speaking at an event to inaugurate the start of construction work on a road in district 8 in Kabul city, Kabir said the IEA is committed to the development and economic progress of Afghanistan.
“Today, there are no occupiers in Afghanistan, and Afghanistan is an independent, free and self-governing country, and after the end of the occupation, there is no fratricide, ethnocentrism, and favoritism, but a true Islamic system is ruling and the people of Afghanistan enjoy security and everyone can travel freely to the 34 provinces of the country,” he said.
He stated that Afghanistan is making progress in the fields of agriculture, trade and reconstruction. He emphasized that all IEA employees are committed to preserving the national treasury.
“Each department of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed that there will be no betrayal in the treasury, and the treasury will be spent in its right place, and the salaries of the employees will be paid, and more money than the salaries of the employees will be spent in the reconstruction of Afghanistan,” Kabir added.
At the same time, Kabul Municipality said the new road will be 3.3 kilometers long and 40 meters wide. According to the officials, the construction of this road will cost over 160 million Afghani and will be finished in about one and a half years.
Critical shortfall of funds threatens humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan
The World Food Program (WFP) has cut assistance to eight million food-insecure Afghans due to critical funding shortfalls.
The UN said in a statement this week that in addition to the eight million people, 1.4 million new and expecting mothers, toddlers and preschoolers are also no longer receiving foods designed to prevent malnutrition.
From July onwards, only five million people will receive emergency food assistance when 15 million people in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) 3 and 4 do not know where their next meal will come from, the statement read.
In addition, ration sizes have been reduced and those families in IPC 4 areas now receive one-third less assistance than before. If no new funding is received, emergency food assistance by WFP will shrink to nothing by the end of October, the agency warned.
WFP nutrition partners also reported that due to funding shortfalls, 25 mobile health and nutrition teams in four provinces have been shut down. The affected provinces include Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar. The closure of these teams means that more than 100,000 people will not have access to basic health and nutrition care services across the Eastern region.
By June this year, only nine percent of the $4.6 billion required for Afghanistan’s initial Humanitarian Response Plan had been received. In addition, 90 percent of the expenditure in the first five months of the year, that is approximately $850 million, relied on carryover funds from 2022.
Despite a revision of the initial humanitarian appeal for 2023, the response plan remains currently only 14 percent funded.
The UN said funding levels will also affect the health sector, and an estimated 7.6 million people will lack access to essential life-saving health assistance if funding levels remain the same.
“More than 31,500 households with severely malnourished children have already missed out on critical integrated cash packages for nutrition due to underfunding,” the UN said.
The education sector also faces potential discontinuation of approximately 2,800 community-based classes, impacting 83,000 children, 59 percent of whom are girls, who have only gained access to education in the past year after the Taliban took over.
The UN pointed out that the end of the year will bring further challenges with its harsh winter, which many cannot survive without assistance including warm clothing and blankets, essential medical treatment and food aid.
“Timely funding is crucial to enable aid agencies to procure and deliver core supplies, address border delays and market disruptions, and preposition relief items in highly affected areas. The Inter-Cluster Coordination Team is embarking on a critical funding gaps analysis which will be ready by the end of July,” the UN stated.
AWCC inaugurates new customer services center in Paktika
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Tuesday officially opened another customer services center in Sharana city, the capital of Paktika province.
At the opening ceremony, the head of the central zone of AWCC said that through this new center, problems experienced by the company’s customers in Paktika will be addressed.
Meanwhile, local officials in Paktika welcomed the opening of this new Afghan Wireless services center and asked AWCC officials to expand the services in the province.
Mohammad Anwar Khiyam, head of communication and information technology of Paktika, said at the ceremony that the services of AWCC are really commendable compared to other telecommunication companies since the Islamic Emirate’s return.
AWCC is the only company that provides telecommunication and internet services to its customers in remote parts of Afghanistan.
Int’l community not engaging adequately with IEA despite achievements: Muttaqi
The international community is not engaging adequately with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) despite the achievements made in various areas, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Tuesday.
Muttaqi made the remarks in a meeting with Norway’s Chargé d’Affaires Paul Klouman Bekken.
During the meeting, Bekken acknowledged progress made by the Islamic Emirate in ensuring security, stabilizing currency, countering narcotics, improvement in humanitarian situation and increase in women’s participation in the private sector, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.
Muttaqi said that despite such major achievements in comparison to the past 20 years, the international community has not engaged adequately with Afghanistan, and on the contrary, have spared no effort in increasing pressure on the Islamic Emirate, adversely affecting both trust and public perception.
The two sides stressed the need for joint confidence building measures.
