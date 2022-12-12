Latest News
Kabul hotel attack ends
A hotel came under attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday.
A video posted on social media showed smoke billowing out of a multi-storey building in Shahr-e Now area, with one lower floor on fire.
Nearly three hours after the attack began, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said the had attack ended as three assailants were killed.
He said that all the guests at the hotel were rescued and that no foreigners were killed.
Mujahid said that two foreigners were injured after they jumped from windows.
Emergency Hospital said it received 21 casualties from the attack, adding three were already dead on arrival.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
Latest News
Pakistan PM calls on IEA to ensure border clashes are not repeated
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to ensure that border clashes are not repeated.
This comes after a clash at the Spin-Boldak-Chaman crossing on Sunday left at least six Pakistani civilians and one IEA border guard dead.
The IEA said Pakistani forces had opened fire; however the Pakistani army said the IEA border forces had opened “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery/mortar onto the civilian population”.
The crossing, which links Pakistan’s western Balochistan province with Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province has been the scene of clashes in the past few weeks.
Sharif condemned Sunday’s incident and said on Twitter that “unprovoked shelling & fire by Afghan Border Forces at Chaman resulting in martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens & injuring more than a dozen is unfortunate & deserves the strongest condemnation.”
Reuters quoting Afghan security sources said the clash started after Pakistani forces demanded Afghan forces stop building a new check post on their side of the border.
Kandahar police spokesman Hafiz Saber said one IEA member was killed and 10 other people, including three civilians, were injured.
The busy Afghan border crossing at Chaman, used for trade and transit, was closed for some hours before reopening, officials on both sides said. The crossing was closed for several days last month after similar clashes.
Latest News
Stanekzai tells China’s envoy ensuring security for diplomats is a ‘priority’
After the recent armed attacks on the Pakistani and Russian embassies in Kabul by Daesh, China’s ambassador Wang Yu met with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy foreign minister, where he expressed concern about the security of his country’s embassy.
The meeting took place on Sunday, and Stanikzai told Wang that ensuring the security of political representatives in Afghanistan is one of the priorities of the government of the Islamic Emirate.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted that the Chinese ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the security “all over Afghanistan” but requested more attention be paid to the security of diplomatic missions in Kabul.
Stanikzai responded by saying ensuring security of diplomatic missions in the country was a priority for the IEA.
He also thanked China for the humanitarian aid provided to Afghanistan, and emphasized the need to strengthen and expand economic relations with China.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Stanikzai also assured the Chinese ambassador that the Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil against another country.
This comes after an attack earlier this month on Pakistan’s envoy Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani at his embassy compound in Kabul. Nizamani survived the shooting but one of his guards was wounded.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
Last week, the IEA said a foreign national had been arrested in connection with the failed assassination attempt.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a statement, citing initial investigations, that the attack on Pakistani Chargé d’affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani in Kabul was plotted with the aim of sowing distrust with Islamabad.
Latest News
Pensioners complain of continued delay in payments
Pensioners say it has been 15 months since they last received their pensions and that their financial challenges are growing.
They say that they have repeatedly voiced their concerns, but the government has not addressed the issue yet.
Abdullah, a former government employee, says the delay in paying pensions has forced his wife to make bread to earn money to feed their family.
“Our family has nine members, mostly children. I cannot do a cart job, so I had to ask my wife to make breads for a livelihood,” Abdullah said.
Others say they had to sell their home appliances to get heating materials to keep warm this winter.
“The pensioners do not have land, livestock or businesses. They only served in the government and want to be paid,” Ali Haqbin, a pensioner said.
“The winter is arriving, but we don’t have wood, stoves or food items,” Mirwais, a pensioner said.
The Union of Pensioners says that they have repeatedly shared their concerns with the government, but the issue remains unresolved.
The ministry of finance says its plan for the payment of pensions has been approved by the cabinet, and it is only waiting the leadership’s approval.
According to data of the Union of Pensioners of Afghanistan, there are 92,254 civilian pensioners and 56,627 military pensioners in the country.
Health ministry marks World Universal Health Coverage Day in Kabul
Kabul hotel attack ends
Who are past FIFA World Cup winners
Climate crisis disrupting education of 40 million children every year
NASA’s Orion successfully returns to earth after historic moon mission
Takhar police confirm explosion but no casualties reported
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Company bust for selling expired food and drugs
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Japan-Afghanistan relations discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s foreign policy discussed
Tahawol: Security concerns in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Hayatullah Muhajer Farahi, deputy minister of MoIC
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Attempt to smuggle weapons from Afghanistan foiled
-
Sport4 days ago
Messi’s World Cup chase takes center stage in Qatar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul municipality defends enlarged map on model globe
-
Sport5 days ago
Gulbuddin Naib appointed anti-drug addiction ambassador
-
World4 days ago
Earthquake jolts Indonesia’s Java island
-
Nangarhar4 days ago
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
-
Business4 days ago
IEA launches investment and visa center at Kabul airport
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: US envoy’s meeting with IEA defense minister discussed