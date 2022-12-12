Kabul hotel attack ends

(Last Updated On: December 12, 2022)

A hotel came under attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday.

A video posted on social media showed smoke billowing out of a multi-storey building in Shahr-e Now area, with one lower floor on fire.

Nearly three hours after the attack began, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said the had attack ended as three assailants were killed.

He said that all the guests at the hotel were rescued and that no foreigners were killed.

Mujahid said that two foreigners were injured after they jumped from windows.

Emergency Hospital said it received 21 casualties from the attack, adding three were already dead on arrival.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.