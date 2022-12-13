Latest News
Power company says outages in Kabul are because of Uzbekistan network problems
Afghanistan’s national power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said on Monday the reason behind the longer and more frequent outages in Kabul is due to an electricity network problem in Uzbekistan.
Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for DABS, said that officials in Uzbekistan told them that they cannot supply electricity to Afghanistan according to the agreement due to problems with its power networks.
He said that the company is trying to decrease power outages including by starting fuel-powered electricity generators.
“We are trying to include government institutions in the outages. We are in talks with manufacturers for decreasing electricity supply to them so that residential areas get more electricity,” Maiwandi said.
DABS spokesman urged citizens to be patient as the problem will be resolved “very soon.”
IEA establishes national procurement commission
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday announced the establishment of the National Procurement Commission.
Office of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said in a statement that the commission was established based on the decree of IEA Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.
The commission is led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs.
It aims to maintain transparency, offer efficient services, resolve and coordinate issues with procurement, the statement said.
Ministers of finance and economy and head of the administrative of the prime minister are members of the commission.
The first meeting of the commission will take place on December 13.
Blinken, Uzbekistan FM discuss Afghanistan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday met with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov in Washington, where they discussed a number of issues including Afghanistan.
The discussion took place ahead of US-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership Dialogue in Washington.
During the meeting, Blinken underscored the United States’ “unwavering support for Uzbekistan’s independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty,” US State Department said.
“The two sides discussed the enduring U.S.-Uzbekistan bilateral relationship, support for the peoples of Ukraine and Afghanistan, and the United States’ steadfast partnership with Uzbekistan within the context of a shifting geopolitical landscape in Central Asia,” Ned Price, a spokesperson for the US State Department said.
Blinken welcomed Uzbekistan’s announced reforms and urged the government to fully implement them, including measures to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms, support civil society, ensure media freedom, and combat gender-based violence.
Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to being a reliable partner to Uzbekistan and helping ensure a prosperous, secure, and democratic Central Asia.
Kabul hotel attack ends
A hotel came under attack in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday.
A video posted on social media showed smoke billowing out of a multi-storey building in Shahr-e Now area, with one lower floor on fire.
Nearly three hours after the attack began, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said the had attack ended as three assailants were killed.
He said that all the guests at the hotel were rescued and that no foreigners were killed.
Mujahid said that two foreigners were injured after they jumped from windows.
Emergency Hospital said it received 21 casualties from the attack, adding three were already dead on arrival.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
