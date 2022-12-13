Power company says outages in Kabul are because of Uzbekistan network problems

(Last Updated On: December 13, 2022)

Afghanistan’s national power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said on Monday the reason behind the longer and more frequent outages in Kabul is due to an electricity network problem in Uzbekistan.

Hekmatullah Maiwandi, a spokesman for DABS, said that officials in Uzbekistan told them that they cannot supply electricity to Afghanistan according to the agreement due to problems with its power networks.

He said that the company is trying to decrease power outages including by starting fuel-powered electricity generators.

“We are trying to include government institutions in the outages. We are in talks with manufacturers for decreasing electricity supply to them so that residential areas get more electricity,” Maiwandi said.

DABS spokesman urged citizens to be patient as the problem will be resolved “very soon.”