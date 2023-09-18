Latest News
Kabul-Jalalabad highway closed to traffic due to landslide
The Kabul-Jalalabad highway remains closed to traffic due to an ongoing landslide in the Tangi Mahi-Par mountain range, and officials say they cannot start the cleanup process on the highway until the landslide and rockfall stops.
A number of travelers and truck drivers say that the closure of this highway has caused them many problems.
The landslide has brought thousands of cargo trucks to a stop on both sides of the Tangi Mahi-Par. According to drivers, many of these vehicles are loaded with fresh fruit and vegetables, and if this highway is not opened soon, their goods will perish.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas, the spokesman of the Ministry of Public Works, says that currently, in order to solve the problems of travelers, the route through Sarubi district and Tagab district of Kapisa province is being used as an alternative road.
On the other hand, the Ministry of National Defense said a side road on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway has been temporarily opened for traffic.
Kabul-Jalalabad highway closed on Saturday night following a landslide in Mahi-Par area of Surobi district of Kabul.
Latest News
WFP warns of Afghanistan pullout due to shortage of funding
The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain warned on Sunday that the aid agency could pull out of Afghanistan if it does not receive enough funding.
Earlier this month, the WFP said it “has been struggling to meet the global need for food assistance …. And for the first time ever, WFP has seen contributions decreasing while needs steadily increase.” The organization has already had to make “significant cuts in hot spots such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Jordan, Palestine, South Sudan, Somalia, and Syria.”
McCain warned in an interview with ABC News that in Afghanistan, for example, the food program doesn’t “have enough money to even get through October.”
“Unless we can build up some funding for Afghanistan, we’ll have to pull it completely out,” McCain said.
Emphasizing the urgency, she said, “Right now, women can’t work. They can’t hold jobs of any kind. And in the case of WFP, we’ve been feeding women, feeding women and children. And if we have to pull out, starvation and famine is going to be the result of this.”
Earlier this month WFP said 21 million people in Afghanistan need life-saving food aid and nutrition, and livelihood support; but that it only has the ability to help one out of five people who go to bed hungry at night. This came after the organization was forced to cut aid to two million people in Afghanistan.
Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) stress the importance of delivering aid by WFP in Afghanistan.
“Continuation of WFP’s assistance transparently and in an accountable manner to vulnerable areas and needy people is effective to counter food insecurity and improving the livelihoods of the people,” said Abdul Rahman Habib, a spokesman for the Ministry of Economy.
Latest News
Pakistani politician Fazl-ur-Rehman calls for joint Pak-Afghan commission
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, head of the Pakistan’s Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) party, on Sunday asked the government of Pakistan and Afghanistan to form a joint commission through mutual consultations to move forward toward issues between both countries.
Addressing a meeting in Peshawar, Fazl-ur-Rehman said they are reading for offering good offices in this regard.
Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have increased over security issues.
Pakistan claims that the attacks in this country are rooted in Afghanistan, but the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has denied this claim.
In the latest case of tension, Pakistani and Afghan forces clashed about two weeks ago near the Torkham crossing over the construction of a structure, following which the crossing was closed for nine days.
Latest News
Mutilated body of Afghan coal miner found in Pakistan
The body of an Afghan coal miner who had been slaughtered was found in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan province, a local newspaper reported on Monday.
Officials said a police team reached the area after being informed by residents about the body and shifted it to a hospital in Duki district where the body was found, Dawn reported.
The deceased was identified as Saifullah, an Afghanistan national working in a coal mine. His feet and hands were tied to his back.
Police said the body was found in the Malizai coal mine field.
“We are investigating the tragic murder,” a senior police officer said.
