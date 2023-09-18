Kabul-Jalalabad highway closed to traffic due to landslide

(Last Updated On: September 18, 2023)

The Kabul-Jalalabad highway remains closed to traffic due to an ongoing landslide in the Tangi Mahi-Par mountain range, and officials say they cannot start the cleanup process on the highway until the landslide and rockfall stops.

A number of travelers and truck drivers say that the closure of this highway has caused them many problems.

The landslide has brought thousands of cargo trucks to a stop on both sides of the Tangi Mahi-Par. According to drivers, many of these vehicles are loaded with fresh fruit and vegetables, and if this highway is not opened soon, their goods will perish.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas, the spokesman of the Ministry of Public Works, says that currently, in order to solve the problems of travelers, the route through Sarubi district and Tagab district of Kapisa province is being used as an alternative road.

On the other hand, the Ministry of National Defense said a side road on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway has been temporarily opened for traffic.

Kabul-Jalalabad highway closed on Saturday night following a landslide in Mahi-Par area of Surobi district of Kabul.