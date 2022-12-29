Latest News
Kabul Municipality says mostly all new projects already completed
Kabul Municipality officials have said that of the 181 development projects started early this year, including canals and bridges, most of them have been completed.
According to the officials, work on 40 different projects is currently underway, but these will be completed by the end of this year.
These projects include the construction of sidewalks, bridges, intersections, canals and other development projects, most of which have been completed and are operational, officials said.
“At the beginning of the year, we had announced 181 projects that Alhamdulillah there are more completed projects and currently 30 to 40 projects are being worked on, which are different projects,” said Nematullah Barakzai, the spokesperson of Kabul Municipality.
Some members of the private sector who have invested in the production of construction materials in the country call on the Kabul Municipality to increase the use of domestic products in construction projects so that products produced by domestic manufacturers can also find a market.
China intends to invest in coal-fired power projects in Afghanistan: DABS
China’s Chamber of Commerce representative has met with Mohammad Hanif Hamza, the CEO of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat in Kabul to discuss investment in the energy sector in the country.
DABS said in a series of tweets on Thursday that China intends to invest in the production of 500 megawatts of electricity from coal in Afghanistan.
The Chinese official said China has experience in producing electricity from coal in eleven countries around the world, and that they are ready to install technical equipment and teams in Afghanistan.
Hamza said that the joint technical delegations of both sides will discuss and exchange opinions on all matters and then they will present the results to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
The head of DABS has assured the representative of China that they are ready to cooperate in providing any facility for investment in the electricity production sector in Afghanistan.
Aid agencies warn of ‘life-threatening consequences’ of NGO ban
Heads of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee on Afghanistan, under the umbrella of the World Health Organization, have collectively said banning women from humanitarian work has immediate life-threatening consequences for all Afghans.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the agencies said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) decision to ban women from working for NGOs was a “major blow for vulnerable communities, for women, for children, and for the entire country.”
The organizations said female staff are key to every aspect of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan.
“They are teachers, nutrition experts, team leaders, community health workers, vaccinators, nurses, doctors, and heads of organizations. They have access to populations that their male colleagues cannot reach and are critical to safeguarding the communities we serve,” read the statement.
“They save lives,” the organization said.
Their professional expertise is indispensable and their participation in aid delivery is “not negotiable and must continue”, the statement noted.
Since the IEA’s announcement on Saturday, some programmes have had to stop temporarily due to the lack of female staff. “This comes at a time when more than 28 million people in Afghanistan, including millions of women and children, require assistance to survive as the country grapples with the risk of famine conditions, economic decline, entrenched poverty and a brutal winter,” the statement read.
However, the agencies said they will “endeavor to continue lifesaving, time-critical activities unless impeded”.
“But we foresee that many activities will need to be paused as we cannot deliver principled humanitarian assistance without female aid workers.
“We urge the de facto authorities to reconsider and reverse this directive, and all directives banning women from schools, universities and public life. No country can afford to exclude half of its population from contributing to society,” the statement read.
Signatories to the statement were as follows:
- Mr. Martin Griffiths, Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)
- Mr. Qu Dongyu, Director-General, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
- Ms. Shahin Ashraf, Chair, International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA) Board, (Islamic Relief)
- Mr. Ignacio Packer, Executive Director, International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA)
- Ms. Miriam Sapiro, President and Chief Executive Officer, InterAction
- Ms. Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, Chief Eexcutive Officer, Mercy Corps
- Ms. Janti Soerpinto, President and Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children US
- Mr. António Vitorino, Director General, International Organization for Migration (IOM)
- Mr. Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
- Mr. Andrew Morley, President and Chief Executive Officer, World Vision International
- Ms. Sofia Sprechmann Sineiro, Secretary-General, CARE International
- Ms. Paula Gaviria Betancur, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons (UN SR on HR of IDPs)
- Mr. Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
- Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)
- Ms. Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director, United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat)
- Mr. Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
- Ms. Catherine Russell, Executive Director, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
- Ms. Sima Bahous, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director (UN Women)
- Mr. David Beasley, Executive Director, World Food Programme (WFP)
- Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)
In another collective statement, issued Thursday, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union said they are gravely concerned that the order barring female NGOs from the workplace puts millions of Afghans at risk.
“We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this decision,” they said.
“Unless they (women) participate in aid delivery in Afghanistan, NGOs will be unable to reach the country’s most vulnerable people to provide food, medicine, winterization, and other materials and services they need to live,” said the group of foreign ministers.
Former Afghan president says it’s ‘morally wrong’ of US to hold Afghan reserves
Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai has said he strongly disagrees with the decision by the US to strip the country’s foreign reserves and hold $3.5 billion for possible distribution to 9/11 victims, adding that Afghans themselves were the “greatest victims of terrorism”.
“It is morally wrong to take money from the greatest victim and the poorest victim and give it to another victim when both are victims of the same atrocity, of the same oppression,” he said.
Speaking to the Washington Post, Karzai stated that in his opinion the US government needs to help stabilize Afghanistan. He said a coalition of powers should be brought back that will support the country.
He also said that it is important that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) begin a process of inclusivity in the country by launching a grand Afghan dialogue and that the country needs a constitution.
He said this was “for the good of the Taliban (IEA) themselves and for the good of the country.”
He said: “We saw how things didn’t work for Afghan governments when there was one element of it or the other element of our society absent from it.”
According to him the idea of a grand assembly has been discussed with the IEA but that nothing has been decided yet.
Karzai noted that the current crisis in the country will not improve “unless girls go to school, unless opportunities are created and unless all the Afghan people find themselves as owners of this country, as present in decision-making for this country, as represented by the government of the country.”
He went on to say that the war in Afghanistan “was not our war. I was against that war. I was not a partner of the United States in that war against Afghan villages and homes. I stood against it, and I worked against it. I changed from the moment I recognized that this war that is fought in the name of defeating terrorism is actually a war against the Afghan people.”
He said he called the Taliban “brothers” for that reason. “Because the Afghans were being killed on both sides of the divide that foreigners created in us for their own objectives.”
“I wanted the United States of America to be an ally of the Afghan people and not to fight a war in our villages. They knew, the Americans, that the sanctuaries were in Pakistan. They told us that repeatedly. And they would bomb Afghan villages. They would come and tell us that Pakistan was training extremists and terrorists. Then, they would go and pay them billions of dollars. When this was repeated and repeated, I had only one conclusion. The conclusion was either the Americans are doing this on purpose, or that they are extremely naive and out of touch with the realities of this region.”
