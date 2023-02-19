Business
Khaf-Herat railway line looks set to start in early solar new year
Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) says the process of shipping goods via the Khaf-Herat railway line will begin in the first month of the new solar year, which starts on March 20.
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority, said Sunday that the construction of this railway line, which is 62 kilometers long, is underway.
“The project we are working on is the Khaf-Herat railway project. It is 62 km long and is connected to Iran,” said Sharafat.
“Inshallah, the work will be finished in a month and the shipment from Iran will start next year.”
ARA officials had already announced their plans to develop railway lines in different parts of the country with the aim of increasing accessibility for exports to regional countries and to countries further afield.
Economic experts meanwhile have emphasized the importance of railways in Afghanistan, saying that investment in this sector is important and will help reduce unemployment, increase exports, production and domestic revenues.
“Currently, the railway is a key means of transporting goods and the means of transportation to get goods from one place to another, and the railway is important for economic growth,” said Sayed Massoud, an economic analyst.
ARA meanwhile also announced a delegation of officials from Afghanistan and Iran will visit the Khaf-Herat railway line.
According to ARA, the Ghorian station has been officially handed over to Iran so that they can activate their technical offices and finish work on technical issues regarding the railway.
According to an ARA newsletter, the Iranian delegation has made a written commitment to send the first train carrying goods to Afghanistan before the new year begins.
Business
Pakistani goods transported to Central Asia without any problems: Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce said on Saturday that Pakistani goods are transported to Central Asian countries through Afghanistan without any problems.
Earlier, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that Afghanistan offers immense opportunities in terms of realisation of Pakistan’s vision to becoming a trade and energy connectivity hub and integration of South, Central, and Western Asia.
However, she said the current political situation coupled with the threat of terrorism poses a challenge for the region. She said that the full potential of Pakistan’s relationship with the Central Asian Republics is largely unexplored due to the situation in Afghanistan.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce of the Islamic Emirate, however, says that Pakistan’s goods are transported to Central Asian countries without any problems through Afghanistan.
“Countries that want to transit through Afghanistan should not worry at all. Any country that says there is insecurity in Afghanistan, we reject it completely. We assure the neighboring countries that we have secured the roads and there is no problem,” Abdulsalam Akhundzada said.
Investors also say that Afghanistan has played its transit role in the region to meet the economic needs of Central and South Asian countries.
“We have always had exports to Pakistan. Our goods, our fruits, our vegetables have been perished, but no one has so far said that the goods of the Pakistani businessmen have been stopped or damaged on the way to Afghanistan,” said Mirwais Hajizadeh, an investor.
Economic experts also say that considering the current economic situation in Afghanistan and the region, Kabul can play an important role in the economic relations of the countries and get huge profits from it.
“I think that since the establishment of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, there has been tremendous progress in the security sector,” says Taj Mohammad Talash, an expert on economic affairs. “Afghanistan is ready for regional connectivity.”
Business
Finance Ministry reports 35% rise in revenues
The Ministry of Finance says it has collected more than 150 billion afghanis in revenues in the past 10 months, which represents a 35% increase compared to the same period last year.
The officials of the ministry add that the volume of the country’s exports has also increased this year compared to previous years, and they are seeking to boost economic activities in the country.
“One of the basic duties of the Ministry of Finance is to collect revenues. Revenues are much better than before. In the first ten months of the current year, we collected about 150 billion afghanis. If we compare this with previous years, it shows a 30 or 35 percent increase. This shows that we are in a positive direction economically,” said Ahmed Wali Haqmal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Finance.
Members of the private sector also welcome the provision of facilities for the development of economic activities by the Islamic Emirate, as they call on IEA to step up efforts to attract foreign investment in the country.
Khan Jan Alokozai, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said that investments should be made in major projects such as Mes Aynak copper mining and electricity generation from coal.
Economic experts are of the opinion that the provision of facilities can increase domestic and foreign investments in different economic sectors in the country and help resolve the economic crisis.
“If the Taliban government (Islamic Emirate) wants to increase the level of exports, it should create incentives, shorten legal procedures and create transparency in them. It should develop industrial parks, reduce tariffs and facilitate the production of raw materials,” said Abdul Qadir Jilani, an expert on economic affairs.
Finance Ministry officials say major economic projects will be launched next year, and with it more jobs will be created.
Business
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan ink new deal to maintain Hairatan-Mazar railway line
An Afghan government delegation has signed a new two-year contract with Uzbekistan for the maintenance of the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway line.
This comes after Uzbekistan suspended operations early this month for 10 days.
The new contract for the maintenance of the railway line was signed during the Afghan delegation’s visit to Uzbekistan, officials confirmed.
Operations were suspended on February 1, which caused major problems for traders. However, operations resumed on Friday and there has been a steady increase in the volume of goods being transported on the line.
“The road was closed and people were facing many problems. We now see that 100 to 150 wagons arrive daily, and the problem seems to have been solved,” said Abdullah Abdali, a representative of the Prime Minister’s office.
Late last year, Afghanistan signed a contract for the maintenance and management of the line with a Kazakh company but the deal fell through and instead a new agreement was signed with Uzbekistan.
Now however, the contract has been signed with an Uzbek company and is valid for two years.
Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharaft, the General Director of Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) said: “They (Uzbeks) did not want those who we had an agreement with to be in the Hairatan port at the same time as Uzbekistan. We realized that they cannot manage and coordinate among themselves. We had to give the contract back to the brother country of Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan also gave a discount.”
Meanwhile, an Uzbekistan official said that they will support Afghanistan in its efforts to extend the line to Pakistan.
“As a result of our talks with the Afghan delegation, we agreed to cooperate with the Afghan government for the extension of the railway line to Pakistan,” Jamshed Baba Qul said.
Saar: World’s call for counter terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
IEA welcomes Bhutto-Zardari’s remarks at security summit
Khaf-Herat railway line looks set to start in early solar new year
No divisions in the Islamic Emirate: Stanikzai
Iran launches new private airline despite aviation sanctions
Two Chinese arrested in connection with lithium smuggling operation
Bill Gates warns countries around the world need to prepare for next pandemic
Uzbekistan to resume electricity exports to Afghanistan
Documentary: The Hidden Side of the War in Helmand
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
Saar: World’s call for counter terrorism in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Investigation into US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: 18 Afghan migrants found dead in Bulgaria discussed
Exclusive interview with Afghan politician Sayed Ishaq Gailani
Tahawol: IEA’s criticism over World’s policy towards Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Qatar donates 10,000 mobile homes used at World Cup to Turkey and Syria
-
Regional4 days ago
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey’s rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
-
Sport4 days ago
Saadat Nimroz beat Zaitoon FC 7-1 in Afghanistan Futsal Premier League opener
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad: Daesh a common enemy of IEA and the international community
-
Sport4 days ago
Saudi Arabia to host 2023 FIFA Club World Cup
-
Sport4 days ago
ACB names squad for UAE series
-
Latest News3 days ago
Arrests made in Kabul over Turkey flight rumors
-
Latest News3 days ago
Another 200 Afghans released from Pakistani prisons