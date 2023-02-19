Khaf-Herat railway line looks set to start in early solar new year

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2023)

Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) says the process of shipping goods via the Khaf-Herat railway line will begin in the first month of the new solar year, which starts on March 20.

Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority, said Sunday that the construction of this railway line, which is 62 kilometers long, is underway.

“The project we are working on is the Khaf-Herat railway project. It is 62 km long and is connected to Iran,” said Sharafat.

“Inshallah, the work will be finished in a month and the shipment from Iran will start next year.”

ARA officials had already announced their plans to develop railway lines in different parts of the country with the aim of increasing accessibility for exports to regional countries and to countries further afield.

Economic experts meanwhile have emphasized the importance of railways in Afghanistan, saying that investment in this sector is important and will help reduce unemployment, increase exports, production and domestic revenues.

“Currently, the railway is a key means of transporting goods and the means of transportation to get goods from one place to another, and the railway is important for economic growth,” said Sayed Massoud, an economic analyst.

ARA meanwhile also announced a delegation of officials from Afghanistan and Iran will visit the Khaf-Herat railway line.

According to ARA, the Ghorian station has been officially handed over to Iran so that they can activate their technical offices and finish work on technical issues regarding the railway.

According to an ARA newsletter, the Iranian delegation has made a written commitment to send the first train carrying goods to Afghanistan before the new year begins.