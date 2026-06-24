International Sports
Knockout picture begins to take shape at FIFA World Cup 2026
The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages is intensifying as several teams have already secured their places in the Round of 32, while others face must-win matches in the final round of group-stage action.
Hosts Mexico, the United States, Germany, Argentina, France and Norway have all booked their spots in the knockout rounds after strong performances in the opening matches of the tournament. Meanwhile, Haiti, Türkiye, Tunisia, Jordan and Panama have been eliminated from contention.
Mexico have already wrapped up top spot in Group A and will enter the knockout phase as one of the tournament’s early success stories. The United States have also impressed, winning Group D after victories over Paraguay and Australia. Germany sealed first place in Group E with a dramatic comeback victory over Ivory Coast, while Argentina secured Group J thanks to Lionel Messi’s record-breaking brace against Austria.
Several groups remain wide open heading into the final matchday. In Group B, Canada and Switzerland are level on four points and will battle for first place, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar face elimination if they fail to win. Group C also remains tightly contested, with Brazil leading Morocco on goal difference and Scotland still in the hunt for automatic qualification.
One of the most intriguing groups is Group H, where Spain, Cape Verde, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia all still have realistic hopes of advancing. Spain are favourites to finish top, but Cape Verde’s impressive performances have kept them firmly in contention for a historic place in the knockout rounds.
The expanded 48-team tournament has introduced a new Round of 32 format, allowing the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 groups to advance. As a result, even teams that fail to finish in the top two of their groups may still qualify, making every goal and every point crucial in the final standings.
The knockout bracket is also beginning to take shape. Mexico, Germany, the United States and Argentina already know they will face either runners-up or qualifying third-placed teams from other groups, with several potential blockbuster matchups looming.
With the final group-stage fixtures set to be played over the coming days, nations across the globe will be watching closely as the battle for a place in the World Cup knockout rounds reaches its decisive stage.
International Sports
Messi breaks World Cup scoring record as Argentina reach knockout stage
The record-breaking performance continued a remarkable run for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches and leads the Golden Boot race with five goals.
Lionel Messi added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career on Monday, becoming the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history as Argentina secured a 2-0 victory over Austria and booked their place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 tournament.
The Argentine captain scored both goals in a hard-fought Group J encounter, taking his World Cup tally to 18 goals and surpassing Germany’s Miroslav Klose, who previously held the record with 16.
Just days before his 39th birthday, Messi delivered when it mattered most, despite seeing an early penalty saved. His brace ensured defending champions Argentina maintained their perfect start to the tournament and qualified for the Round of 32 with a game to spare.
The record-breaking performance continued a remarkable run for the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches and leads the Golden Boot race with five goals.
Nearly 20 years after making his World Cup debut, Messi is once again at the centre of football history, proving that age has done little to diminish his extraordinary influence on the game’s biggest stage.
As the race for the trophy heats up, fans across Afghanistan can tune in live to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) to watch the thrilling event. For updated schedules, highlights and information, fans can follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media platforms.
International Sports
Iran goalkeeper shines in heroic draw against Belgium at FIFA World Cup 2026
Against Belgium, Beiranvand showcased the qualities that have made him one of Asia’s most respected goalkeepers.
Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand delivered one of the standout performances of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday, producing a series of remarkable saves to help his side secure a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Belgium in Los Angeles.
Facing a star-studded Belgian attack led by Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard, Beiranvand stood firm throughout the match, making seven crucial saves to frustrate one of the tournament favorites. His commanding display ensured Iran claimed a valuable point and produced one of the biggest surprises of the World Cup so far.
The result echoed another shock outcome earlier in the tournament, when Cabo Verde held Spain to a goalless draw. In both matches, goalkeepers emerged as the heroes, with Beiranvand joining Cabo Verde’s Vozinha among the competition’s standout performers.
Born in Khorramabad in Iran’s Lorestan Province, Beiranvand’s journey to the world stage is a remarkable one. Raised in a Kurdish Lak nomadic family, he spent part of his childhood as a shepherd in the Zagros Mountains before pursuing a professional football career.
The 33-year-old goalkeeper is also a Guinness World Record holder. He owns the record for the longest throw in football, having launched the ball more than 61 meters during a match against South Korea in 2016. He also holds the record for the longest drop kick, highlighting the extraordinary power and accuracy that have become trademarks of his game.
Against Belgium, Beiranvand showcased the qualities that have made him one of Asia’s most respected goalkeepers. In addition to his seven saves, he completed 20 passes and successfully found teammates with 11 long balls, helping Iran maintain composure under pressure.
His club career has been equally impressive. Beiranvand earned recognition as the Persian Gulf Pro League’s best goalkeeper for four consecutive seasons and was named Iranian Footballer of the Year in 2019. He also became the first Iranian player to receive a nomination for The Best FIFA Football Awards.
Football fans around the world may also remember Beiranvand for one of the most memorable moments of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, when he saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo during Iran’s group-stage clash against Portugal. The save helped Iran earn a 1-1 draw and cemented his reputation as a goalkeeper capable of delivering on the biggest stage.
With his latest heroics against Belgium, Beiranvand has once again demonstrated why he remains one of Iran’s most influential players. As the World Cup progresses, his experience and shot-stopping ability could prove vital to Iran’s hopes of advancing beyond the group stage.
International Sports
Messi, David, and Undav lead thrilling 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race
The Golden Boot race remains wide open with several group-stage matches still to be played. Pre-tournament favourites Mbappé, Kane and Messi entered the competition among the bookmakers’ leading contenders, while Haaland and Vinícius Júnior were also widely tipped to challenge for the award.
The battle for the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to take shape, with Canada’s Jonathan David, Germany’s Deniz Undav and Argentina captain Lionel Messi emerging as the early frontrunners in the race to finish as the tournament’s leading goalscorer.
After the opening round of group-stage matches, all three players sit atop the scoring charts with three goals each. Messi’s hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria underlined the veteran forward’s enduring quality, while David has been instrumental in Canada’s impressive attacking displays. Germany striker Undav has also made a strong start, helping his side maintain its position among the tournament favourites.
A large chasing pack remains within striking distance. Fifteen players have already scored twice, including France star Kylian Mbappé, England captain Harry Kane, Norway’s Erling Haaland, Brazil duo Vinícius Júnior and Matheus Cunha, Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal, and Netherlands attackers Cody Gakpo and Brian Brobbey.
Japan’s Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada, Morocco’s Ismael Saibari, Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi, New Zealand winger Elijah Just and Germany’s Kai Havertz have also made their mark with two goals each as the tournament’s attacking talent continues to shine.
The Golden Boot race remains wide open with several group-stage matches still to be played. Pre-tournament favourites Mbappé, Kane and Messi entered the competition among the bookmakers’ leading contenders, while Haaland and Vinícius Júnior were also widely tipped to challenge for the award.
The competition’s history suggests that a strong group stage can be decisive. France’s Mbappé claimed the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup with eight goals, while Kane won the award in Russia in 2018 with six. Colombia’s James Rodríguez topped the charts with six goals in 2014, while Germany’s Thomas Müller and Miroslav Klose won the award in 2010 and 2006 respectively.
Among the surprise names on this year’s scoresheet are Cape Verde’s Hélio Varela and Kevin Pina, South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena, Jordan’s Ali Olwan and Ghana’s Caleb Yirenkyi, highlighting the global nature of a tournament that has already produced goals from every corner of the football world.
With the knockout rounds still weeks away and several star forwards yet to hit top form, the race for the Golden Boot promises to be one of the defining storylines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For now, David, Undav and Messi lead the way, but with so much football still to be played, the contest remains anyone’s to win.
How to watch this event
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) is broadcasting matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan daily.
Fans are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News’ social media pages for updated schedules, highlights and other match action.
Knockout picture begins to take shape at FIFA World Cup 2026
Afghanistan’s SCO participation blocked over one member’s objection, Kabulov says
Russian official praises Afghan authorities, says drug trafficking reduced by nearly 90%
EU allocates 20 million euros to support returnees in Afghanistan
Forty drown in France as people seek relief from Europe’s heatwave
Norway’s Viking-inspired World Cup team photo goes viral
Afghanistan announce squad for India series
Afghanistan, Russia sign military cooperation agreement
Afghanistan expands oil production as investment in Amu Darya fields grows
TAPI project advances in Afghanistan as 84kms of pipeline laid
Tahawol: Central Asia, European Union and Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate delegation’s trip to Brussels discussed
Tahawol: Iran-US talks make encouraging progress
Saar: Astana’s New Era of Engagement with Kabul
Saar: Iran vs US Talks Begin – Will Tensions Ease?
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistani truckers return home after 9 months stranded in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan dialogue after airstrikes
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan moves to tackle housing shortage with new projects in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Turkish report uncovers ISIS-K media unit in Pakistan’s Balochistan
-
International Sports3 days ago
FIFA Fan Festival tops 2 million visitors so far during World Cup 2026
-
International Sports2 days ago
Messi, David, and Undav lead thrilling 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot race
-
International Sports2 days ago
Iran goalkeeper shines in heroic draw against Belgium at FIFA World Cup 2026
-
Latest News2 days ago
Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region