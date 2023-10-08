Sport
Kohli, Rahul combine as India start World Cup campaign in style
India won their opening ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Australia by six wickets on 8 October.
India were rattled early on in their chase of 200, when they lost three wickets in the space of 12 balls.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together to stabilise the innings. The duo added 165-runs for the fourth wicket to guide the India chase.
Kohli – who was gifted a life on 12 when Mitchell Marsh dropped a gettable catch – fell for 85 but Rahul remained right until the end, finishing unbeaten on 97, to help India to a statement win in their opening Cricket World Cup encounter.
A 69-run stand between David Warner and Steve Smith was the highlight of Australia’s batting innings, however India dominated the proceedings with help from their spinners.
The tweakers shared six wickets between them. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of India’s bowlers with his 3/28. He got good support from Kuldeep Yadav (2/42), Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/35).
Smith top scored for Australia with 46, while David Warner (41) and Mitchell Starc (28) also found some runs.
After the 20 over mark, Kohli and Rahul continued firmly and added runs at about four an over. Kohli reached his half-century in the 26th over, whereas achieved that mark in the 28th over. While proceedings remained sedate in overs 21-30, an erratic fifth over from Pat Cummins helped India garner 11 runs.
The run flow improved for India thereafter. Scoring at better than run a ball, India had brought the required rate closer to three by the 35th over. Kohli eventually fell for a well-made 85 from 116 balls in the 38th over. This was the highest partnership by an India pair against Australia in a Cricket World Cup contest. It was also the highest partnership between two India batters in a Cricket World Cup contest for the fourth wicket.
The arrival of Hardik Pandya picked up the pace of India’s initiative and the Men in Blue crossed the line in the 42nd over.
India got off to the worst possible start to their innings. They lost three batters for a duck at the score of 2. Ishan Kishan (0) chased one away from his body against Mitchell Starc and ended up giving a catch in the slip cordon.
In the very next over, Josh Hazlewood trapped Rohit Sharma lbw for a duck. The last ball of the second over produced another wicket, when Shreyas Iyer was caught driving away from his body.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together to hold the innings together. The duo took their time to get their eyes in and then upped the scoring rate after the first Powerplay.
Kohli survived a scare in the eighth over, when he was dropped by Mitchell Marsh off the bowling of Hazlewood.
The duo had reached a 50 run partnership in the 16th over. A hat-trick of boundaries from KL Rahul in the 18th over helped the India scoring rate.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins won a crucial toss in Chennai, and elected to bat first.
Virat Kohli held on to the chance, and India had their first breakthrough.
With a boundary against Hardik Pandya in the seventh over, David Warner became the fourth Australia batter to reach the 1,000 run mark in Men’s Cricket World Cups.
Australia gained some momentum in that over, hitting three boundaries to up the scoring rate.
Australia 43/1 at the end of first Powerplay. The Warner-Smith pairing continued accumulating runs at a decent pace. India finally had a breakthrough in the 17th over when Warner (41) tried to punch Kuldeep down the ground and ended up offering a return chance.
India spinners were able to bring down the scoring rate with their disciplined bowling.
Soon after the 25-over mark, Jadeja bowled an absolute beauty which castled Steve Smith for 46. The delivery turned enough to beat Steve Smith’s outside edge and then crashed into his off-stump. In the 30th over, Jadeja snared Marnus Labuschagne (27) and Alex Carey (0) to put India ahead.
Australia were further dented in the 36th and 37th overs, when Glenn Maxwell (15) and Cameron Green (8) fell to Kuldeep and Ashwin respectively. Vital contribution from Mitchell Stac (28) down the order helped Australia to 199.
Shubman Gill did not recover from illness in time for the match, with fellow youngster Ishan Kishan set to partner skipper Rohit at the top of the India batting order.
Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis missed out for Australia due to injury, with David Warner and Mitch Marsh to open the batting on a sunny day at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan to donate Cricket World Cup earnings to quake victims
Afghanistan’s star cricket player Rashid Khan, who is part of the national team currently in India, said Sunday he will donate all of his World Cup 2023 earnings to the victims of Saturday’s deadly earthquake in Herat province.
So far, the official death toll is over 2,000. Extensive damage has been reported, with entire villages destroyed.
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck on Saturday, followed by a string of aftershocks, one measuring 6.3 and another 5.9.
In a message on X, formerly Twitter, Rashid said: “I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan. I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people.”
He also said that he will soon launch a fundraising campaign for the earthquake victims.
Based on information from the Ministry of Natural Disasters, more than 2,053 people are confirmed dead, with 9,240 injured.
Mehidy stars as Bangladesh overwhelm Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup
Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with both bat and ball as Bangladesh launched their World Cup campaign with a dominant six-wicket win over Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday.
The off-spinner took 3-25 as Afghanistan were bowled out for just 156.
Mehidy then made 57 after being dropped twice, with Nojmul Hossain Shanto finishing on 59 not out as Bangladesh won with more than 15 overs to spare, AFP reported.
This match also saw Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan inflict more World Cup damage on Afghanistan, the left-arm spinner taking 3-30 while his bowling changes yielded wickets.
Afghanistan, relatively well-placed at 47-1 and 112-2 after being sent into bat by Shakib, lost their last eight wickets for 44 runs.
Shakib, who in the corresponding World Cup fixture four years ago took 5-29 in Bangladesh’s 62-run win, made the initial breakthrough Saturday when he had Ibrahim Zadran caught on the sweep.
Several Afghanistan batsmen gave their wickets away, with only opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (47) offering much resistance.
But Gurbaz, who made 145 in a one-day international against Bangladesh in July, fell when, seemingly frustrated at the lack of support from the other end, he holed out off paceman Mustafizur Rahman to Tanzid Hasan in the covers.
Afghanistan’s plight was summed up when tailender Mujeeb Ur Rahman walked out to bat without wearing a box or athletic protector.
Bangladesh stumbled early on in their chase.
Tanzid Hasan was run out by Najibullah Zadran and the Tigers were 27-2 when Liton Das played on to paceman Fazalhaq Farooqi.
But Afghanistan, who needed to take every chance when defending such a low total, then saw Najibullah drop Mehidy on 12, when he floored a regulation catch at backward point.
Mehidy was missed again on 23 when he uppercut Naveen-ul-Haq only for Mujeeb to drop a one-handed catch at deep third man when he could have gone for the ball with both hands.
Mehidy punished those lapses with a 58-ball fifty including four fours.
He then survived a close lbw appeal from Mujeeb following a prolonged review before he was brilliantly caught one-handed by a leaping Rahmat Shah at mid-off to end a third-wicket partnership of 97.
But by then Bangladesh were in sight of victory.
Najmul, having already hit Mujeeb for six, went on to an 80-ball fifty.
He finished the match with successive fours, the second coming from a fumble at mid-off, as he continued an impressive 2023 where he is averaging nearly 55 in ODI cricket.
Afghanistan cricket team wins silver at Asian Games
India were crowned Asian Games men’s cricket champions on their first attempt and without needing to bat Saturday in an anti-climatic finish, consigning Afghanistan to a third consecutive silver.
India were declared winners of the final under an Asian Games-specific rule where the higher-ranked team takes the honors if the match cannot be finished, in this case due to rain, AFP reported.
Afghanistan made 112-5 under the floodlights in Hangzhou before the wet weather arrived after 18.2 overs.
With conditions not improving, the final was abandoned.
Despite the damp ending it completed a golden double for India after they beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to be crowned women’s champions last week.
Twenty20 cricket has been played at the Asian Games twice before, at Guangzhou 2010 and Incheon 2014, with Bangladesh and then Sri Lanka crowned men’s winners.
Afghanistan were runners-up both times, but India did not take part.
Because they were among the higher-ranked teams, they both entered the tournament at the quarter-final stage in Hangzhou.
While India cruised through their knockout games, against Nepal and Bangladesh, the Afghans had to scrap hard to beat holders Sri Lanka and then Pakistan.
Afghanistan again had to knuckle down after India won the toss and chose to field, with a gritty unbeaten 49 from Shahidullah and captain Gulbadin Naib’s 27 not out ensuring they passed 100.
They faced a fiery introduction with pacemen Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh removing openers Zubaid Akbari and Mohammad Shahzad inside the first three overs.
The needless run-out of Noor Ali Zadran, going for a tight second run in the next over, compounded their problems after Ravi Bishnoi’s accurate throw from the ropes.
Back-to-back boundaries from Afsar Zazai finally got the scoreboard moving as he and Shahidullah put on 37 for the next wicket.
Bishnoi’s spin broke the partnership with Zazai bowled for 15, before Shahidullah and Naib shared a 60-run stand, before rain halted play.
In the bronze medal match, Bangladesh stunned Pakistan when Rakibul Hasan smashed a boundary off the final ball to book a six-wicket win.
Pakistan managed only 48-1 off five overs before rain halted play, with Bangladesh set a revised target of 65 under the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method.
They reached it with four wickets down in dramatic fashion, with Hasan’s heroics sparking wild scenes from the Bangladesh team.
