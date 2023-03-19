Business
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Kunduz Directorate of Industry and Commerce officials say their revenues have increased by 48 percent this solar year.
According to officials, the institution has collected more than 12 million Afghanis from the extension and distribution of licenses to manufacturing companies.
Mohammad Rahim Sirat, head of Kunduz Directorate of Industry and Commerce, said they distributed licenses to 112 people and renewed the licenses for 303 people.
Meanwhile, Kunduz Municipality officials also announced that they have collected 120 million Afghanis in 11 months of the current solar year, which shows a 40 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
Tajuddin Sohak, the spokesman for Kunduz Municipality, said they collected 120 million Afghanis this year, which shows a 40 percent increase from 86 million afghanis last year.
But shopkeepers and owners of manufacturing companies in Kunduz complain about the lack of a market for their products. They say that in the past their goods used to be exported abroad, but now exports have declined.
“In the past, we used to export to Iran, Pakistan, and Iraq, but our exports have decreased compared to the past. We ask the government to cooperate with us to provide the basis for export,” Wasim Akram, an entrepreneur, said.
Local officials in Kunduz say they have always tried to facilitate trade. They express hope that in the new year their efforts for foreign marketing of manufacturing companies will produce good results.
IEA leader met customs officials, asked them to provide facilities for merchants
The leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzadah, met with ministry of finance customs officials on Wednesday and shared necessary guidance and recommendations.
According to the ministry statement, Deputy Minister of Finance for Revenue and Customs, Mullah Muhammad Nasser Akhund, General Director of Customs, Mufti Abdul Matin Saeed, and all the officials of the country’s customs were present in the meeting.
At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Finance for Revenue and Customs and the General Director of Customs of the Ministry presented a detailed report related to their performance since the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate and also shared their recommendations for improving related matters with Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzadah, the ministry said.
The leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan pointed out to the officials their assigned responsibilities and gave them the necessary guidance.
“The leader also gave them recommendations in order to provide better services for the Islamic ruling system, treat people well, provide facilities for merchants and other related sectors,” read the statement.
Factory in Kandahar to produce 3,600 tons of cement daily: minister
A new cement factory will be built in Shorandam town of Kandahar, producing 3,600 tons of cement per day, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum said during his visit to the southern province.
Shahabuddin Delawar said that up to $100 million will be invested in the factory, adding that 5,000 people will directly and indirectly be employed.
The Minister of Mines and Petroleum also emphasized that after the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate, all mines are under the control of the government and no one can extract or smuggle minerals illegally.
Shahabuddin Delawar added that the country’s mines are contracted based on a transparent process and mines are extracted based on contracts.
According to him, extraction of lead mines in Kandahar will also be contracted out, and the road from Kandahar to Uruzgan will be asphalted from its revenues. Delawar added that mining has played a major role in covering the national budget.
IEA: Foreign companies and businessmen invest in Afghanistan
Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, the deputy prime minister, met with Chinese businessmen in Kabul on Tuesday and called on them to invest in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the Islamic Emirater, the Chinese businessmen expressed their satisfaction with the security in Afghanistan, and noted there were investment opportunities in a number of areas.
They said they are “ready to continue cooperation with Afghanistan in the economic sector.”
“Now that the capacity and scope for work is available, the Islamic Emirate wants to invest in the construction of roads and highways with the cooperation of Chinese and commercial companies,” the statement read.
Kabir welcomed the Chinese businessmen and said that “the Islamic Emirate is committed to providing facilities for investors.”
He also said relations with China were good and that Afghanistan is optimistic about investment possibilities from China and invites all companies and businessmen to invest in Afghanistan.
