Magnitude 4.3 earthquake recorded in Afghanistan
A 4.3 magnitude quake was recorded in southeastern Afghanistan on Friday evening, according to neighbouring Pakistan’s seismic recording agency.
The earthquake was felt in capital Kabul as well.
The quake was recorded at a depth of 120 kilometres by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre of Pakistan’s meteorological department in Islamabad. Its epicenter was reported to be in Maidan Wardak province.
It was not immediately clear whether it had caused any casualties or damage.
Afghanistan is in an earthquake-prone region and a 5.9 magnitude tremor in the east of the country killed over 1,000 people in June.
Amnesty’s head writes to Pakistan PM about challenges faced by Afghan refugees
Secretary-General of Amnesty International, Agnes Callamard, has sent a letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling for the challenges faced by the Afghan refugees to be addressed.
According to the letter, Pakistan lacks national legislation for the protection of refugees and asylum seekers, and the country also has no established procedures to determine refugee status.
Callamard wrote that without documentation, Afghans are largely unable to access housing as they cannot convince landlords to rent out houses to them.
She added that Afghans cannot open bank accounts or receive money in their own name from relatives abroad. They cannot acquire SIM cards for their mobile phones due to lack of identification documents and policies that prohibit foreigners from obtaining SIM cards without approval from the Interior Ministry.
Callamard called on the Pakistani government to provide Afghans with a means of regularizing their stay and accessing services without discrimination, including education for children and health care.
She also said that the Pakistani government should not acquire Afghans in need of visa renewals to cross the border into Afghanistan as this would be considered a form of “refoulement.”
“Pakistani law enforcement must also protect the rights of refugees to peaceful expression and assembly, including the right to carry out peaceful demonstrations, and all arrests of Afghan refugees/asylum seekers under the pretext of being undocumented should be stopped,” Callamard said.
Border clashes will not change Pakistan’s policy of engagement with IEA: Zardari
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said on Thursday in New York that the recent border clashes between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and Pakistani border forces will not change Islamabad’s policy of engagement with the new government of Afghanistan.
Bhutto was in New York to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of 77, a coalition of developing countries within the framework of the United Nations. The meeting is focused on the development and climate issues of the member countries.
In a press conference at the UN headquarters, Bhutto said that the IEA’s policies towards women and border clashes with Pakistan, will not result in a reduction of the level of relations with the Islamic Emirate.
“Not only Pakistan, but also other countries of the world should interact with the Taliban (IEA). We cannot ignore the Taliban; they are part of the reality. However, we must reconsider our interaction, especially in relation to the issue of the Pakistani Taliban and our expectations from them,” said Zardari.
He also said that sanctions on the IEA will not be effective.
He criticized the western countries for trying to change the IEA’s policy towards women and the formation of an inclusive government through economic and banking sanctions.
Bhutto said, “We cannot impose hunger on Afghans to make them believe in empowering women.”
Pakistan’s foreign minister admitted that following the ISIS attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, security conditions are not favorable for the activities of the Pakistani diplomatic delegation in Kabul.
Bhutto said that he had not recalled the Pakistani chief of mission in Kabul to Islamabad, but added that whenever the Taliban addresses Pakistan’s security concerns, he will return to Kabul.
Meanwhile, the foreign ministry of Pakistan has recently summoned the charge d’affaires of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad in connection with the recent border tensions between the two countries and has strongly condemned the border conflicts.
“Pakistan’s strong condemnation over recent incidents of unprovoked cross-border shelling by Afghan Border Security Forces in the Chaman-Spin Boldak area, resulting in loss of life, injuries and damage to property, was conveyed,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement released on Friday.
“Pakistan remains committed to maintaining fraternal relations with Afghanistan. Peace along the Pak-Afghan border is intrinsic to this end,” the statement added.
Parwan capital’s name changed from Charikar to Imam Azam
Local officials in central Parwan province have changed the name of the provincial capital from Charikar to Imam Azam.
Imam Azam (The Great Imam) refers to Imam Abu Hanifa, who was a Muslim theologian and jurist who became the eponymous founder of the Hanafi school of Sunni jurisprudence.
Local officials said that good names will have positive effects on the behavior of people.
“A good name will have positive effect on the people and the city. A name should have academic, cultural, religious or political importance,” said Obaidullah Amin Zada, the governor of Parwan province.
Other officials said that Imam Abu Hanifa hails from Charikar city, and naming the city after him is a source of pride.
“Imam Abu Hanifa belongs to our city… it (naming the city after him) is the biggest source of pride,” said Mohammad Idrees Anwari, deputy governor of Parwan.
