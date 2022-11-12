Tahawol
Media outlets’ situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol
Tahawol: UK’s war crimes in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 10, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: India-Russia talks on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 9, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: Turmoil in Iran discussed
(Last Updated On: November 8, 2022)
Tahawol1 min ago
Media outlets’ situation in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News1 hour ago
Uzbekistan president voices concern over Afghanistan situation
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Uzbekistan relations discussed
Sport6 hours ago
Afghanistan announce 24-man training squad ahead of Sri Lanka series
Science & Technology6 hours ago
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
Business3 weeks ago
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Featured4 weeks ago
Everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Kandahar3 weeks ago
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s relations with Washington discussed
Business3 weeks ago
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Tahawol1 min ago
Media outlets’ situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Uzbekistan relations discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: UK’s war crimes in Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan political situation discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: India-Russia talks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s export volume at $1.85 billion for past 7 months
-
Featured4 days ago
Pamiris in Badakshan’s Wakhan district receive ID cards
-
World5 days ago
Donald Trump says he’ll make ‘big announcement’ on November 15 in Florida
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Facebook parent Meta to carry out mass layoffs
-
Nangarhar4 days ago
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse the last until 2025
-
Health4 days ago
Red Crescent sends 54 children to Germany for treatment
-
World3 days ago
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal