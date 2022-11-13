Tahawol
Tahawol: Reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul discussed
Tahawol
Media outlets’ situation in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 12, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: UK’s war crimes in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 10, 2022)
Tahawol
Tahawol: India-Russia talks on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: November 9, 2022)
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul discussed
Saar15 mins ago
Saar: Treatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Latest News25 mins ago
IEA ‘committed to protecting women’s rights within framework of Sharia’
Featured2 hours ago
Explosion in busy Istanbul street leaves at least 4 dead
Latest News5 hours ago
Muttaqi describes reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul as ‘diplomatic success’
Business3 weeks ago
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Featured4 weeks ago
Everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022
Kandahar3 weeks ago
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Kabul’s relations with Washington discussed
Business4 weeks ago
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Tahawol1 min ago
Tahawol: Reopening of OIC’s office in Kabul discussed
Saar15 mins ago
Saar: Treatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Media outlets’ situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan-Uzbekistan relations discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: UK’s war crimes in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Nangarhar5 days ago
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan beat Iran 1-0 in CAFA U-14 Championship
-
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy visits Pakistan to ‘learn more about’ Afghan refugee situation
-
Latest News3 days ago
At least 64 children killed in Afghanistan by UK military forces
-
Latest News4 days ago
India’s Jaishankar tells Lavrov in Moscow ‘don’t forget Afghanistan situation’
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU donates 50 million Euros in cash to Afghanistan