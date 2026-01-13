OIC Ministerial Contact Group holds preparatory talks ahead of Kabul visit

Diplomats from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states have held preparatory consultations ahead of a planned visit by the OIC Ministerial Contact Group to Kabul.

The technical-level meeting focused on coordinating efforts and finalizing the agenda for the mission to Afghanistan, Delovoy Kazakhstan newspaper reported on Tuesday.

During the discussions, participants stressed the importance of a coordinated and unified approach among member states to ensure the effectiveness and practical outcomes of the visit.

The agenda was designed to cover key political, humanitarian, and economic issues central to international engagement with Afghanistan.

The meeting marked an important step in organizing the visit, addressing logistical, organizational, and technical matters, and aligning the priorities of participating countries.

The OIC Ministerial Contact Group on Afghanistan was established according to a resolution at the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC Member States in Istanbul in June 2025.

The group’s mandate is to coordinate member states’ efforts, promote cooperation, and ensure consistent engagement on Afghanistan-related issues, including political dialogue, humanitarian assistance, and economic support.