Afghan national with criminal record taken into US immigration custody

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says it has arrested an Afghan national convicted of attempted murder in Rochester, New York.

According to ICE, officers arrested Waheed Allah Mohammad, 39, on Jan. 1. After stabbing his 19-year-old sister, he was convicted in New York in 2009 of first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervision.

ICE said Mohammad entered the United States legally in 2004, but his conviction violated the terms of his legal status. An immigration judge ordered his deportation in 2012.

ICE said Mohammad will remain in custody pending his removal from the United States.