Winter Olympics 2026: Wednesday brings records, first-ever golds and thrilling action

Wednesday’s competitions at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina delivered a packed schedule of medal events, record-breaking performances, and historic firsts, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Across speed skating, biathlon, luge, figure skating, and other winter disciplines, the day showcased the depth and diversity of talent at the Games.

Speed Skating Record

In one of the standout moments of the day, Jordan Stolz of the United States captured gold in the men’s 1,000m speed skating, setting a new Olympic record. Stolz’s performance marked a breakthrough on the world stage and established him as one of the sport’s emerging stars.

Historic Luge Gold for Italy

On home ice, Italian duo Andrea Voetter and Marion Oberhofer made history by winning the first-ever women’s doubles luge gold medal. Their victory delighted local fans and added a memorable chapter to Italy’s Olympic story, highlighting the host nation’s strength in sliding sports.

Biathlon Brilliance

French athlete Julia Simon claimed gold in the women’s 15km individual biathlon, demonstrating remarkable accuracy and resilience in challenging snow conditions. Her performance underscores France’s continued strength in Nordic disciplines and sets the stage for further excitement in upcoming biathlon events.

Figure Skating Excellence

In ice dance, France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron claimed the top podium spot, while American favorites Madison Chock and Evan Bates earned silver in a tightly contested free dance final. Fans were treated to a display of precision, artistry, and athleticism, reflecting the high level of competition in this marquee Olympic sport.

Wednesday also featured intense competitions in alpine skiing Super-G, Nordic combined, women’s moguls, and doubles luge, keeping spectators engaged across multiple venues. Each event underscored the Olympics’ commitment to showcasing a broad range of winter sports and the exceptional skill of the athletes representing their nations.

As the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics continue, fans can expect more thrilling stories, emerging stars, and unforgettable moments, with each day adding new highlights to a Games already rich in drama and achievement.