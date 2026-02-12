Sport
Winter Olympics 2026: Wednesday brings records, first-ever golds and thrilling action
Wednesday’s competitions at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina delivered a packed schedule of medal events, record-breaking performances, and historic firsts, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.
Across speed skating, biathlon, luge, figure skating, and other winter disciplines, the day showcased the depth and diversity of talent at the Games.
Speed Skating Record
In one of the standout moments of the day, Jordan Stolz of the United States captured gold in the men’s 1,000m speed skating, setting a new Olympic record. Stolz’s performance marked a breakthrough on the world stage and established him as one of the sport’s emerging stars.
Historic Luge Gold for Italy
On home ice, Italian duo Andrea Voetter and Marion Oberhofer made history by winning the first-ever women’s doubles luge gold medal. Their victory delighted local fans and added a memorable chapter to Italy’s Olympic story, highlighting the host nation’s strength in sliding sports.
Biathlon Brilliance
French athlete Julia Simon claimed gold in the women’s 15km individual biathlon, demonstrating remarkable accuracy and resilience in challenging snow conditions. Her performance underscores France’s continued strength in Nordic disciplines and sets the stage for further excitement in upcoming biathlon events.
Figure Skating Excellence
In ice dance, France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron claimed the top podium spot, while American favorites Madison Chock and Evan Bates earned silver in a tightly contested free dance final. Fans were treated to a display of precision, artistry, and athleticism, reflecting the high level of competition in this marquee Olympic sport.
Wednesday also featured intense competitions in alpine skiing Super-G, Nordic combined, women’s moguls, and doubles luge, keeping spectators engaged across multiple venues. Each event underscored the Olympics’ commitment to showcasing a broad range of winter sports and the exceptional skill of the athletes representing their nations.
Exclusive Coverage in Afghanistan
Audiences in Afghanistan have been able to follow all the action live, as ATN holds exclusive broadcast rights to the Winter Olympics, with events aired nationwide on Ariana Television. This allows Afghan viewers to witness key moments, record-breaking performances, and historic wins as they happen, bringing the excitement of the Games directly to homes across the country.
As the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics continue, fans can expect more thrilling stories, emerging stars, and unforgettable moments, with each day adding new highlights to a Games already rich in drama and achievement.
AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Draw sets stage for continental showdown
The final draw for the AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 took place today, Thursday February 12, confirming the group-stage line-up for Asia’s premier youth football tournament and setting the stage for a highly competitive continental battle.
Sixteen teams have been drawn into four groups of four, with each side aiming not only for continental success but also qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals and secure their places at the global showpiece.
Hosts Saudi Arabia headline the tournament as top seeds, joined by Asia’s leading youth football nations and several emerging teams that impressed during the qualification phase. The draw balanced traditional powerhouses with ambitious newcomers, promising closely contested matches throughout the group stage.
Scheduled to take place from May 5 to May 22, 2026, the 21st edition of the AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup will once again serve as a key platform for the continent’s brightest young talents to showcase their potential on the international stage.
With the groups now confirmed, preparations intensify as teams turn their focus toward tactical planning and squad development ahead of what is expected to be a thrilling tournament in Saudi Arabia.
- Group A: Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Myanmar
- Group B: Japan, Indonesia, China, Qatar
- Group C: South Korea, Yemen, Vietnam, UAE
- Group D: Uzbekistan, Australia, India, North Korea
Afghanistan’s semi-final hopes hang in the balance after two T20 World Cup defeats
Following two consecutive losses, Afghanistan currently sit third in Group D with a net run rate of -0.555.
Afghanistan’s campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has taken a serious hit after suffering back-to-back defeats, leaving fans concerned about the team’s chances of progressing to the semi-finals.
New Zealand and South Africa lead the group standings with four points each from two matches.
With four matches scheduled per team in the group stage, only the top two sides will advance to the next round.
Despite the setbacks, Afghanistan have not yet been eliminated from the tournament. However, their path to qualification has become significantly more complicated.
To secure a place in the Super 8 stage, Afghanistan must win their remaining two matches against the United Arab Emirates and Canada — and do so by substantial margins to improve their net run rate. At the same time, they will need either New Zealand or South Africa to suffer heavy defeats in their remaining group fixtures.
If these conditions are met, Afghanistan could still break into the top two based on a superior net run rate. While the scenario is challenging, qualification remains mathematically possible — keeping Afghan hopes alive in the tournament.
Historic T20 World Cup Thriller: South Africa beat Afghanistan after second Super Over
In one of the most dramatic matches in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history, South Africa edged Afghanistan by 5 runs on Wednesday, February 11, after the game went to a second Super Over at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Both sides scored 187 in regulation, forcing the first Super Over, which ended in a tie after Afghanistan posted 17 runs. South Africa matched the total in a tense final over, leading to a rare second Super Over.
In the decisive shootout, the Proteas held their nerve to secure victory, producing one of the most unforgettable finishes of the tournament.
The match showcased South Africa’s batting depth and tight death bowling under extreme pressure, while Afghanistan’s relentless fight pushed the 2024 finalists to the very brink in a stunning display of resilience.
