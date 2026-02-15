All eyes on Colombo as India and Pakistan face off at T20 World Cup

Cricket’s fiercest rivalry takes center stage this evening, Sunday February 15, as India face Pakistan in what will no doubt be a blockbuster match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The high-voltage encounter is set to begin at 6:00 PM Kabul time in Colombo, with the fixture being played at a neutral venue in Sri Lanka amid tight security and global attention.

The match comes after weeks of uncertainty fueled by renewed political tensions between the two neighbors.

Pakistan’s decision to allow its team to compete against India has cleared the way for one of the most watched games in world cricket—an event that routinely draws hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

India–Pakistan clashes are rare outside major tournaments, heightening the stakes and intensity. Both sides enter the contest eager to gain early momentum in the group stage, where a single win can prove decisive in the race for the knockout rounds.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka and features 20 teams split into four groups. Each team must navigate a tightly packed group stage, with only the top performers advancing to the playoffs.

With passionate fan bases, elite talent on both rosters, and tournament qualification pressure already building, tonight’s match is expected to be one of the defining moments of the 2026 World Cup.