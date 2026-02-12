AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Draw sets stage for continental showdown

The final draw for the AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 took place today, Thursday February 12, confirming the group-stage line-up for Asia’s premier youth football tournament and setting the stage for a highly competitive continental battle.

Sixteen teams have been drawn into four groups of four, with each side aiming not only for continental success but also qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals and secure their places at the global showpiece.

Hosts Saudi Arabia headline the tournament as top seeds, joined by Asia’s leading youth football nations and several emerging teams that impressed during the qualification phase. The draw balanced traditional powerhouses with ambitious newcomers, promising closely contested matches throughout the group stage.

Scheduled to take place from May 5 to May 22, 2026, the 21st edition of the AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup will once again serve as a key platform for the continent’s brightest young talents to showcase their potential on the international stage.

With the groups now confirmed, preparations intensify as teams turn their focus toward tactical planning and squad development ahead of what is expected to be a thrilling tournament in Saudi Arabia.