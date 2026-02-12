Afghanistan’s semi-final hopes hang in the balance after two T20 World Cup defeats

Afghanistan’s campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has taken a serious hit after suffering back-to-back defeats, leaving fans concerned about the team’s chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

Following two consecutive losses, Afghanistan currently sit third in Group D with a net run rate of -0.555.

New Zealand and South Africa lead the group standings with four points each from two matches.

With four matches scheduled per team in the group stage, only the top two sides will advance to the next round.

Despite the setbacks, Afghanistan have not yet been eliminated from the tournament. However, their path to qualification has become significantly more complicated.

To secure a place in the Super 8 stage, Afghanistan must win their remaining two matches against the United Arab Emirates and Canada — and do so by substantial margins to improve their net run rate. At the same time, they will need either New Zealand or South Africa to suffer heavy defeats in their remaining group fixtures.

If these conditions are met, Afghanistan could still break into the top two based on a superior net run rate. While the scenario is challenging, qualification remains mathematically possible — keeping Afghan hopes alive in the tournament.