Qatar participates in OIC contact group preparatory meeting on Afghanistan
Qatar was represented at the meeting by Khalid Abdulaziz Al Khalifi, First Secretary at the Office of the Special Envoy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Qatar has taken part in a technical preparatory meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Contact Group on Afghanistan, held at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah.
Qatar was represented at the meeting by Khalid Abdulaziz Al Khalifi, First Secretary at the Office of the Special Envoy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
In his remarks, Al Khalifi said the meeting comes at a critical stage that requires a balanced and collective approach to the situation in Afghanistan. He stressed the importance of combining urgent humanitarian assistance with responsible political engagement, while respecting Afghanistan’s specific circumstances, in line with OIC principles and in support of the Afghan people’s aspirations for security, stability and development.
He noted that the meeting provided an important platform for exchanging technical assessments, coordinating efforts and developing practical recommendations to enhance the effectiveness and cohesion of the Ministerial Contact Group’s work.
Al Khalifi also highlighted Qatar’s role in hosting the United Nations-led Doha Process, saying it reflects Qatar’s firm belief that constructive dialogue is the most effective path to achieving peace.
He described the process as a significant step forward in international engagement on Afghanistan, offering a unified framework for dialogue and coordination among key stakeholders.
He added that the third round of the Doha Process resulted in the creation of two specialized working groups, one focusing on counter-narcotics and the other on the role of the private sector.
These groups aim to promote practical dialogue between Afghanistan’s caretaker government and the international community, address humanitarian and development priorities, and contribute to long-term stability.
Al Khalifi expressed Qatar’s hope that the meeting would produce practical and constructive outcomes that reflect the spirit of Islamic solidarity and advance a responsible, coordinated approach toward Afghanistan.
Top Afghan graduates to be recruited into government institutions
The Ministry of Higher Education announced on Sunday that, by the directive of the Supreme Leader, Afghanistan’s top university graduates will be recruited into government institutions.
According to the ministry, approximately 1,555 top graduates from across Afghanistan have been selected and will be recruited based on their field of study.
UN report shows sharp decline in Afghan opium cultivation; warns of synthetic drug threat
the Ministry of Interior has previously announced that activities related to the cultivation, trade and smuggling of drugs in Afghanistan have reached zero.
A new United Nations report reveals that opium poppy cultivation and opium production in Afghanistan fell significantly in 2025, continuing the steep contraction of Afghanistan’s traditional opiate economy — but shifts in drug markets and economic pressures pose new challenges for the country and the region.
According to the Afghanistan Opium Survey 2025 by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the total area under opium poppy cultivation this year was estimated at about 10,200 hectares, a 20% decrease compared with 2024 and a dramatic drop from levels recorded before the Islamic Emirate’s nationwide ban on narcotics cultivation in 2022.
The survey also shows that opium production fell even more sharply — by 32% — to an estimated 296 tons in 2025. At these levels, the raw material could yield between 22 and 34 tons of export-quality heroin, substantially lower than in previous years, the report stated.
UNODC analysts point to a combination of factors behind the decline. The strict ban imposed by Afghanistan’s authorities continues to be enforced in many regions, and many farmers have shifted to growing cereals and other lawful crops.
However, worsening drought and low rainfall have left more than 40% of farmland uncultivated, undermining legitimate production and incomes.
The northeastern provinces of Afghanistan remained the centre of opium production in 2025, a pattern that has continued since 2023, while cultivation in southern and southwestern provinces such as Helmand and Kandahar continues to decline.
Economic indicators in the report suggest that farmers’ income from opium sales fell sharply — from about US $260 million in 2024 to around $134 million in 2025, reflecting both lower production and changes in market conditions.
While this contraction marks a notable shift in Afghanistan’s illicit crop landscape, the UNODC warns that the evolving dynamics of drug trafficking present serious concerns.
The agency notes a rise in synthetic drugs, particularly methamphetamine, which are easier to produce, harder to detect and more resilient to climate shocks than traditional opiates.
Organized crime groups may increasingly favour these substances, complicating regional law-enforcement and public health responses, UNODC stated.
Rising threat of synthetic drugs
The UN report warns however, that synthetic drugs are emerging as a growing threat.
According to UNODC, criminal networks are increasingly turning to substances such as methamphetamine, which can be produced year-round and do not rely on agricultural cycles or large areas of farmland. This makes synthetic drugs less vulnerable to crop bans, drought and seasonal disruptions.
Unlike opium poppy cultivation, which is highly visible and geographically concentrated, synthetic drug production can take place in small, concealed laboratories, making detection and enforcement significantly more difficult.
UNODC notes that this shift poses serious challenges for law enforcement agencies in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries.
The report also highlights that synthetic drugs are often cheaper to produce, easier to transport and highly profitable, increasing their appeal to organised crime groups.
Trafficking routes for these substances frequently overlap with existing smuggling networks used for opiates, allowing criminal groups to adapt quickly to changing conditions.
Public health risks are another major concern. Synthetic drugs are associated with higher addiction rates, unpredictable potency and severe health consequences, placing additional strain on already fragile healthcare systems across the region, the agency stated.
UNODC warns that without comprehensive counter-narcotics strategies that address both traditional drugs and emerging synthetic markets, the decline in opium production could be offset by the expansion of more dangerous and harder-to-control substances.
The agency is calling for increased regional cooperation, improved chemical precursor controls, and sustained international support to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a key hub for synthetic drug production and trafficking.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has previously announced that activities related to the cultivation, trade and smuggling of drugs in Afghanistan have reached zero. According to the ministry, in the past year, about 200,000 kilograms of various types of natural and synthetic drugs have been discovered and seized, all of which have been burned and destroyed.
Qasim Khalid, Deputy Minister of Counter-Narcotics at the Ministry of Interior, says that during the republic era, high-ranking officials were involved in drug trafficking and skillfully smuggled them to foreign countries.
According to Khalid: “In the past year, about 200,000 kilograms of various types of natural and synthetic drugs have been discovered and seized, all of which have been burned and destroyed.”
Khalid added that in the past year, about 750 drug traffickers have been arrested and prosecuted.
UN warns of triple crisis in Afghanistan: drought, migrant return and funding shortfalls
Ratwatte emphasized the critical need for continued support for essential programs in health, education, and social protection, calling these initiatives “life-saving” for the Afghan population.
The United Nations has raised an urgent alarm over Afghanistan’s worsening humanitarian crisis, citing three simultaneous challenges that are significantly straining the country’s stability and welfare. The crises include a devastating drought, the mass return of migrants, and a sharp decline in international aid.
Andrika Ratwatte, the UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator in Afghanistan, delivered the warning in a recent video message, highlighting the severe impacts of these interconnected issues. Ratwatte reported that approximately 70 percent of Afghanistan’s population, reliant on agriculture for their livelihoods, has been affected by the ongoing drought, exacerbating widespread food insecurity.
In addition, the return of 2.5 million Afghan migrants from neighboring Iran and Pakistan, combined with a global financial downturn, has significantly hindered humanitarian efforts. The crisis has placed immense pressure on Afghanistan’s already fragile humanitarian infrastructure, which was already facing a shortage of resources and aid.
The UN official also expressed concern about funding shortfalls, noting that only 37 percent of the UN’s humanitarian funding appeal for Afghanistan has been met so far. This has led to the closure of 400 humanitarian health centers across the country, leaving over 3 million people without access to basic healthcare. Similarly, 300 nutrition centers have shut down, impacting more than 80,000 vulnerable individuals, including children and breastfeeding mothers.
Ratwatte emphasized the critical need for continued support for essential programs in health, education, and social protection, calling these initiatives "life-saving" for the Afghan population.
Adding to the urgency, John Aylieff, the World Food Programme (WFP) Director in Afghanistan, described the country’s growing malnutrition crisis as “heartbreaking.” He warned that within the next year, an estimated five million women and children could face severe malnutrition, with nearly four million children requiring immediate treatment.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) also expressed concern over the large-scale return of Afghans in 2025, warning that it has further strained Afghanistan’s fragile humanitarian conditions.
The UN has expressed hope for improved conditions in 2026, particularly for women and girls, who represent half of Afghanistan’s population. Efforts to restore healthcare, education, and social programs are seen as vital for the country’s long-term recovery and stability.
