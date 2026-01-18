Top Afghan graduates to be recruited into government institutions

A new United Nations report reveals that opium poppy cultivation and opium production in Afghanistan fell significantly in 2025, continuing the steep contraction of Afghanistan’s traditional opiate economy — but shifts in drug markets and economic pressures pose new challenges for the country and the region.

According to the Afghanistan Opium Survey 2025 by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the total area under opium poppy cultivation this year was estimated at about 10,200 hectares, a 20% decrease compared with 2024 and a dramatic drop from levels recorded before the Islamic Emirate’s nationwide ban on narcotics cultivation in 2022.

The survey also shows that opium production fell even more sharply — by 32% — to an estimated 296 tons in 2025. At these levels, the raw material could yield between 22 and 34 tons of export-quality heroin, substantially lower than in previous years, the report stated.

UNODC analysts point to a combination of factors behind the decline. The strict ban imposed by Afghanistan’s authorities continues to be enforced in many regions, and many farmers have shifted to growing cereals and other lawful crops.

However, worsening drought and low rainfall have left more than 40% of farmland uncultivated, undermining legitimate production and incomes.

The northeastern provinces of Afghanistan remained the centre of opium production in 2025, a pattern that has continued since 2023, while cultivation in southern and southwestern provinces such as Helmand and Kandahar continues to decline.

Economic indicators in the report suggest that farmers’ income from opium sales fell sharply — from about US $260 million in 2024 to around $134 million in 2025, reflecting both lower production and changes in market conditions.

While this contraction marks a notable shift in Afghanistan’s illicit crop landscape, the UNODC warns that the evolving dynamics of drug trafficking present serious concerns.

The agency notes a rise in synthetic drugs, particularly methamphetamine, which are easier to produce, harder to detect and more resilient to climate shocks than traditional opiates.

Organized crime groups may increasingly favour these substances, complicating regional law-enforcement and public health responses, UNODC stated.

Rising threat of synthetic drugs

The UN report warns however, that synthetic drugs are emerging as a growing threat.

According to UNODC, criminal networks are increasingly turning to substances such as methamphetamine, which can be produced year-round and do not rely on agricultural cycles or large areas of farmland. This makes synthetic drugs less vulnerable to crop bans, drought and seasonal disruptions.

Unlike opium poppy cultivation, which is highly visible and geographically concentrated, synthetic drug production can take place in small, concealed laboratories, making detection and enforcement significantly more difficult.

UNODC notes that this shift poses serious challenges for law enforcement agencies in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries.

The report also highlights that synthetic drugs are often cheaper to produce, easier to transport and highly profitable, increasing their appeal to organised crime groups.

Trafficking routes for these substances frequently overlap with existing smuggling networks used for opiates, allowing criminal groups to adapt quickly to changing conditions.

Public health risks are another major concern. Synthetic drugs are associated with higher addiction rates, unpredictable potency and severe health consequences, placing additional strain on already fragile healthcare systems across the region, the agency stated.

UNODC warns that without comprehensive counter-narcotics strategies that address both traditional drugs and emerging synthetic markets, the decline in opium production could be offset by the expansion of more dangerous and harder-to-control substances.

The agency is calling for increased regional cooperation, improved chemical precursor controls, and sustained international support to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a key hub for synthetic drug production and trafficking.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has previously announced that activities related to the cultivation, trade and smuggling of drugs in Afghanistan have reached zero. According to the ministry, in the past year, about 200,000 kilograms of various types of natural and synthetic drugs have been discovered and seized, all of which have been burned and destroyed.

Qasim Khalid, Deputy Minister of Counter-Narcotics at the Ministry of Interior, says that during the republic era, high-ranking officials were involved in drug trafficking and skillfully smuggled them to foreign countries.

According to Khalid: “In the past year, about 200,000 kilograms of various types of natural and synthetic drugs have been discovered and seized, all of which have been burned and destroyed.”

Khalid added that in the past year, about 750 drug traffickers have been arrested and prosecuted.