Migrants in Panama deported from US moved to Darien jungle region
A group of nearly 100 migrants deported from the U.S. to Panama last week has been moved from a hotel in the capital to the Darien jungle region in the south of the country, Panama’s government said on Wednesday.
In a statement, Panama’s security ministry said of the 299 migrants deported from the U.S. in recent days, 13 had been repatriated to their countries of origin while another 175 remained in the hotel in Panama City awaiting onward journeys after agreeing to return home, Reuters reported.
The migrants have been staying at the hotel under the protection of local authorities and with the financial support of the United States through the U.N.-related International Organization for Migration and the U.N. refugee agency, according to the Panamanian government.
The migrants include people from Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Vietnam, according to Panama’s president, Jose Raul Mulino, who has agreed with the U.S. to receive non-Panamanian deportees.
The deportation of non-Panamanian migrants to Panama is part of the Trump administration’s attempt to ramp up deportations of migrants living in the U.S. illegally, read the report.
One of the challenges of Trump’s plan is that some migrants come from countries that refuse to accept U.S. deportation flights due to strained diplomatic relations or other reasons.
The arrangement with Panama allows the U.S. to deport these nationalities and makes it Panama’s responsibility to organize their repatriation.
The process has been criticized by human rights groups that worry migrants could be mistreated and also fear for their safety if they are ultimately returned to violent or war-torn countries of origin, such as Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
Susana Sabalza, a Panamanian migration lawyer representing one of the families transferred to the San Vicente shelter in the Darien region, said she had not been able to see her clients while they were held at the hotel in Panama City and is seeking permission to visit them at their new location.
She declined to identify their nationality, but said they were a Muslim family who “could be decapitated” if they returned home.
Sabalza said the family would be requesting asylum in Panama or “any country that will receive them other than their own.”
The security ministry statement said 97 migrants had been transferred to the shelter in the Darien region, which includes dense and lawless jungle separating Central America from South America.
In recent years, it has become a corridor for hundreds of thousands of migrants aiming to reach the United States. Eight more migrants would be moved there soon, the statement added.
Early on Wednesday, the hotel in Panama City where the migrants had been held appeared quiet, according to a Reuters witness.
On Tuesday some migrants had been seen holding hands and looking out of a window of the hotel to get the attention of reporters outside.
Migrants in the hotel were not allowed to leave, according to media reports.
A Chinese national, Zheng Lijuan, escaped from the hotel, according to Panama’s migration service, but was later caught in Costa Rica and returned to Panama.
Afghanistan’s membership at ICC no longer valid: IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) declared Thursday that it does not recognize any legal obligation under the Rome Statute and deems the former government’s accession to this statute to be devoid of legal validity.
In a statement, IEA said that rather than adhering to the principles of justice and impartiality, the International Criminal Court has consistently operated in accordance with political considerations.
“In numerous countries, including Afghanistan, millions of innocent civilians—predominantly women and children—have suffered oppression and been subjected to acts of violence. However, this “court” has conspicuously failed to address these egregious injustices,” the statement said.
“This institution has undertaken no substantive measures against the war crimes perpetrated in Afghanistan by occupying forces and their allies. These transgressions include the wholesale destruction of villages, educational institutions, mosques, hospitals, and wedding ceremonies. Thousands of women, children, elderly individuals, and even prisoners in captivity have been martyred, yet this “court” has neither initiated investigations nor sought to prevent these acts of oppression,” the statement added.
IEA noted that many of the world’s major powers are not signatories to ICC, and “it is unwarranted for a nation such as Afghanistan which has historically endured foreign occupation and colonial subjugation to be bound by its jurisdiction.”
Japan tells visiting IEA delegation to respect human rights
A senior Foreign Ministry official of Japan has called on visiting representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to respect human rights and promote an “inclusive” political process.
Toshihide Ando, director-general of the Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau, met with IEA’s senior officials in Tokyo on Feb. 18, according to Toshihiro Kitamura, Japan Foreign Mininstry’s press secretary.
Ando, who serves as the ministry’s special representative for Afghanistan, asked the officials to address “urgent priorities,” such as respect of human rights and promotion of an “inclusive” political process, Kitamura told a news conference on Feb. 19.
IEA officials arrived in Japan on Feb. 16 at the invitation of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation.
IEA officials are staying in Japan for about a week during their first visit to the country since their return to power in August 2021.
Pakistan rejects IEA’s claims of mistreatment of migrants
“We have noted the remarks made by the Afghan Charge d’ Affaires in Islamabad, about Pakistan’s Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan,” the foreign office said.
Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson on Wednesday rejected allegations by the Afghan chargé d’affaires that Islamabad was mistreating Afghan refugees in the country, describing them as “misplaced” and calling on Kabul to ensure its nationals’ smooth repatriation.
Pakistan’s response comes a few hours after the Afghan embassy in Islamabad issued a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, saying Afghan nationals in Islamabad and the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi have been subjected to arrests, searches and orders from the police to leave the twin cities and relocate to other parts of Pakistan.
Islamabad launched a deportation drive in 2023 mainly targeting Afghan nationals after a spike in suicide bombings which the Pakistan government, without providing evidence, says were carried out by Afghan nationals. Islamabad has also blamed them for smuggling, militant violence and other crimes.
The Afghan embassy said Pakistan’s foreign ministry has confirmed that there is a “definitive and final plan” to deport all Afghan refugees from the entire country in the near future. Pakistan has so far deported over 800,000 Afghan nationals since it launched the deportation drive in 2023.
“His assertions regarding mistreatment of Afghan nationals are misplaced,” the ministry added.
It said that Pakistan has hosted millions of Afghans for decades “with respect and dignity” with little support from the international community.
The foreign office said Islamabad began its deportation drive against illegal immigrants in 2023 and put in place appropriate mechanisms to ensure that no one is mistreated or harassed during the repatriation process.
It said Pakistani authorities extensively engaged Afghanistan to ensure a smooth repatriation of Afghan nationals.
“While Pakistan has done what it could, we expect interim Afghan authorities to create conducive conditions in Afghanistan so that these returnees are fully integrated in the Afghan society,” the foreign office said.
“The real test of Afghan authorities would be to ensure that the rights of these people about whom the Afghan Cd’A talked are protected in Afghanistan.”
Other than Afghan officials, international rights agencies have also expressed concerns over the alleged harassment of Afghan nationals by Pakistani law enforcement agencies.
In January, Amnesty International expressed its concern over reports of arbitrary detention and harassment of Afghan refugees and asylum-seekers by law enforcement agencies in Islamabad.
Until the government initiated the expulsion drive in 2023, Pakistan was home to over four million Afghan migrants and refugees out of which around 1.7 million were undocumented, as per government figures.
Afghans make up the largest portion of migrants, many of whom came after the Islamic Emirate took over Kabul in 2021, but a large number have been present since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
Islamabad insists the deportation drive is not aimed specifically at Afghans but at all those living illegally in Pakistan.
