Militant commander killed in special forces raid in Kabul 

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2022)

A key insurgent was killed during an operation by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Special Forces on a hideout in Bagrami district of Kabul on Sunday night.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said the militant commander was killed and another was arrested during the operation.

Mujahid did not however say which group the insurgent belonged to.

“A prominent enemy commander named Yusof had been killed and another named Mohammad Agha had been arrested during the operation,” Mujahid tweeted.

“These people were important members of a group of enemies who were responsible for attacking mosques and other worship places in Kabul and blowing up electricity pylons,” Mujahid added.

Mujahid also said further details of the operation would be shared with the media later.