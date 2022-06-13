Latest News
Militant commander killed in special forces raid in Kabul
A key insurgent was killed during an operation by Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Special Forces on a hideout in Bagrami district of Kabul on Sunday night.
Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said the militant commander was killed and another was arrested during the operation.
Mujahid did not however say which group the insurgent belonged to.
“A prominent enemy commander named Yusof had been killed and another named Mohammad Agha had been arrested during the operation,” Mujahid tweeted.
“These people were important members of a group of enemies who were responsible for attacking mosques and other worship places in Kabul and blowing up electricity pylons,” Mujahid added.
Mujahid also said further details of the operation would be shared with the media later.
Pakistan PM approves on arrival transit visas for Afghans
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved a new on arrival visa policy for Afghan nationals going abroad via Pakistan, local media reported on Saturday.
Salman Sufi, head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Initiatives, said that under the new policy a transit visa of 30 days would be issued within 24 hours by the Pakistan government to Afghan nationals, Dawn newspaper reported.
The official said that upon the receipt of such a request from the host embassy in Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) would immediately process the request for transit visa of up to 30 days.
“Thereafter, upon the receipt of the immigration approval, embassy of the host country will intimate (MoFA) and the ministry will forward the case to the interior ministry for clearance within 24 hours,” he said.
Sharif meanwhile said on Sunday the new Afghan visa policy is part of the Pakistani government’s efforts to continue helping “our Afghan brothers in their hour of need.”
“Grant of transit visa will help them complete paperwork for onward travel. International community should also lend a helping hand to people of Afghanistan,” Sharif said on Twitter.
Gunmen shoot airport workers in Balkh, killing two and injuring six
Gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying airport workers in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province on Sunday, killing two of them and wounding six more, police said.
The attack happened as the victims were travelling from Mazar-i-Sharif International Airport to the city center.
Asif Waziri, a spokesman for Balkh police, said that the attack happened around 3:00p.m. in PD 10 of the provincial capital Mazar-i-Sharif.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
One killed and four others wounded in an explosion in Kunar province
Local officials in Kunar province say an explosion in Asadabad, the provincial capital, has killed one person and injured four others.
Malawi Abdulhaq Haqqani, the provincial police chief said the blast took place on Sunday at around 9:00 AM.
The device used was an IED which was attended to a police Ranger vehicle.
According to the police chief, the mine was embedded by the enemies of Islam.
Haqqani added that the injured had been taken to hospital and that health officials had described their condition as stable.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.
