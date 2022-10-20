Latest News
Missouri senator calls for select committee to probe US withdrawal
US Senator Josh Hawley has called for the establishment of a Senate Select Committee to investigate the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in August last year.
According to an ABC-affiliated news outlet, Hawley said: “There needs to be real accountability here.”
Hawley introduced legislation to establish a 20-member committee to review intelligence, interview U.S. officials, and to hold public hearings.
“Yet the White House doesn’t want to answer any questions,” said Hawley. “They will not have hearings in public. Will not consent to it.”
Questions have continued to be raised around the chaotic troop withdrawal as the former Afghan government collapsed last August, especially as the United States left behind billions of dollars of American military hardware.
Tajik President calls for ‘security belt’ around Afghanistan
Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon has again expressed concern over security threats posed by Afghanistan to the region and has called for a “security belt” to be built around the country.
Addressing delegates attending an International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism conference on Tuesday in Dushanbe, Rahmon said “the transfer of terrorist fighters from the war-torn areas of the Middle East to other regions and the strengthening of the positions of international terrorist organizations in Afghanistan poses a serious threat to the Central Asian states.”
He said Tajikistan and Afghanistan share a 1,400 kilometer border that includes “complicated mountainous terrain”.
Rahmon said that over the past two years, Tajikistan has built and put into use more than 175 border facilities.
“It is worth mentioning that at the same time the construction of 30 other facilities is going on, and we need to build another 300 of this kind of facilities in the future.
“In this regard, urgent efforts would be important to implement the initiative of Tajikistan – the concept of [a] ‘Security Belt’ around Afghanistan in order to prevent and reduce the consequences of dangers and threats,” he said.
This comes just days after the Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) decided on joint measures by member countries to counter threats posed by international terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of RATS that was hosted by India in New Delhi last week.
The meeting was attended by senior officials of all the member nations including China and Pakistan, India’s media reported.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to not allow terrorist groups to use Afghanistan soil to attack other countries.
The IEA has also stated that no terrorist organization is operating out of Afghanistan.
In addition, the IEA has on a number of occasions carried out operations to eliminate militant elements in the country, including Daesh members.
Iran ready to host extraordinary ministerial meeting on Afghanistan
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said this week Tehran was ready to host an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring states in order to help ensure regional security.
Speaking at a meeting in Tehran with Mohammad Sadiq Khan, the Pakistani prime minister’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Amirabdollahian described the relations between Tehran and Islamabad as excellent and underlined the need to expand cooperation between the two neighbors in all areas, especially regional security.
He then noted that Iran considers Pakistan’s security as its own security, saying Tehran is ready for any cooperation that would strengthen security in the region, Tasnim News reported.
Amirabdollahian referred to the presence of over 4.5 million Afghan nationals in Iran, including 1.5 million people who entered the country following the collapse of the former government in Afghanistan last year.
He reaffirmed Iran’s support for peace and stability in Afghanistan that would pave the way for the return of refugees to their own country.
For his part, the Pakistani envoy outlined his country’s views about the ongoing developments in Afghanistan.
He added that cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad can guarantee help to the Afghan people and considerably reduce the destructive impact of the situation for them and the entire region.
Humanitarian needs of Afghans rising: ICRC Report
There is no end to the crisis in Afghanistan as more people are compelled to live on the streets and struggle to find food, the International Committee of the Red Cross stated, highlighting the increasing need for humanitarian aid in the country.
Millions of people have reportedly been forced to scavenge for food on the streets in the country which is also why the ICRC has appealed to the international community to ramp up assistance to the people of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.
In the wake of an excessive surge in food insecurity in Afghanistan, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has provided aid to 38 percent of Afghans to help them avoid the impact of the ongoing crisis.
The World Food Programme has meanwhile called for $1.1 billion to continue delivering monthly food and nutritional assistance for the next six months to 15 million acutely food-insecure people in Afghanistan.
