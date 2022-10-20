Public Health Ministry marks World Heart Day in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2022)

Deputy Minister of Public Health Habibullah Akhundzada says that heart disease is one of the biggest killers in the world, including in countries with a weak economy.

Speaking at an event on Thursday in Kabul, to mark World Heart Day on September 29, Akhundzada called on foreign aid organizations to cooperate with the ministry in the field of heart disease treatment.

“Every year, about 17.9 million people die from heart disease [around the world],” this includes people in countries with a weak economy, he said.

The Ministry of Public Health meanwhile stated it will increase awareness to prevent heart disease in Afghanistan.

Although treatment for heart disease is possible in the country, the Ministry of Health has appealed to organizations that deal with heart diseases to cooperate with the ministry.

A number of heart specialists expressed hope, saying that if this sector is supported and promoted by the Ministry of Public Health, there will then be treatment facilities and medical equipment for cardiac surgeries to be carried out in the country.

“I guarantee you that the treatment of heart disease is possible in Afghanistan; we have the equipment and ability, as well as we have cardiologists,” said Fraidoon Rahmani, head of Ibn Sina Hospital.

“It has two benefits; the first one is that the patients do not travel abroad for treatment and the second one is that we do not need to travel to India.”

Thousands of Afghans visit foreign countries annually on medical visas – especially Pakistan and India.

They specifically seek out medical help for heart disease, cancer and brain diseases.