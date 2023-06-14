Latest News
Mistreating refugees is against international norms: Mujahid
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday criticized Iran and Pakistan for their treatment of Afghan refugees and said their actions were against international norms.
Pakistan police have arrested hundreds of Afghan refugees recently for allegedly not having travel documents.
“We have received reports that, unfortunately, Afghan refugees are mistreated in Pakistan and Iran. This is against international norms and also against the spirit of Islamic brotherhood,” Mujahid said.
He added that the Iranian and Pakistani authorities changed their policies after the IEA held talks with them through the embassies and they promised to address the problems, release those arrested and stop mistreating the refugees.
In Iran, authorities have imposed work restrictions on Afghan refugees in some provinces. Based on these restrictions, Afghan refugees cannot have jobs and Iranians are not allowed to provide jobs to Afghan refugees.
Experts link the restrictions to a dispute between the two countries over water rights.
According to UNHCR, at the end of 2022, Afghan refugees were hosted in 103 countries. Over 9 in 10 were in neighboring Iran (3.4 million) and Pakistan (1.7 million). A further 180,000 Afghan refugees reside in Germany.
Latest News
Afghan Post and education ministry collaborate to distribute Grade 12 certificates
A cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday between state-run Afghan Post and the Ministry of Education at a meeting in Kabul.
Based on the agreement, Afghan Post will ensure high school students around the country receive their graduation certificates.
“The two parties have reached an understanding for this reason to create ease, the ease is that after this, Afghan Post will distribute Grade 12 certificates in each province,” said Rahmatullah Maki, head of Afghan Post.
Abdul Khaliq Sadiq, Deputy Minister of Education, has also said that the Department of Certificates at the ministry and the Afghan Post must be committed to the implementation of this memorandum.
At the meeting, Sadiq also mentioned the efforts being made to create more facilities for school students.
Since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, 200,000 certificates have been distributed and another one million have been printed, based on data of the education ministry.
Latest News
Austrian man arrested in Afghanistan after traveling there in May
An Austrian man is being held in Afghanistan after he traveled to the country earlier this year, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry confirmed in an emailed response to Associated Press that the man went to Afghanistan in May and was arrested. It noted that Austria has long warned against travel to Afghanistan.
It didn’t identify the man or give further details, citing data protection issues, but said that it has been seeking a solution since it became aware of the arrest and is in regular contact with his family.
The Austrian daily Der Standard, which first reported on the case, said the man is a veteran far-right extremist in his 80s and was a co-founder of a minor far-right party that was banned in 1988, the National Democratic Party.
It said that he has been in custody for a few weeks, since shortly after a far-right magazine published an article he wrote titled “Vacation with the Taliban” in which he gave a positive view of life in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. According to the report, he is accused of spying and Austrian neo-Nazis made his case public via Telegram channels.
According to Der Standard, the Austrian — whom it identified only as Herbert F. — has been a keen traveler to dangerous locations, visiting Afghanistan in the 1980s and, a few years ago, visiting Kurds fighting against the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
Latest News
Domestic medicines expo opens in Kabul
An expo of domestically produced medicines and medical equipment was opened in Kabul on Tuesday.
At the opening ceremony of the expo, the head of the National Food and Drug Authority warned that companies should refrain from importing banned and low-quality drugs because it will affect local production.
“I ask the traders to stop smuggling. Those who smuggle medicines in bags should stop doing so for the sake of Allah. Have mercy over these people,” Abdulbari Omar said.
Deputy Minister of Economy also emphasized that if the import of low-quality medicines and its smuggling is stopped and domestic production is supported, Afghanistan will be on the road to self-sufficiency in terms of drug production.
“When one billion dollars of foreign currency is taken out of our country for the purchase of medicines, this has negative economic effects on the stability of our national currency. When the stability of our national currency is affected by this, the price of goods will increase,” Abdul Latif Nazari said.
Currently, 630 types of drugs are produced in the country. The participants in the expo also asked the government to seriously support them so that Afghanistan can be saved from dependence on foreign medicines.
Tahawol: Oslo Forum on Afghanistan discussed
Mistreating refugees is against international norms: Mujahid
Saar: Mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran discussed
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
Afghan Post and education ministry collaborate to distribute Grade 12 certificates
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
IPL giants Mumbai on shaky ground in play-off race
Zelenskiy arrives in Japan’s Hiroshima for ‘talks with friends’
Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran’s Punjab out of IPL
Bangladesh won’t take Afghanistan lightly: chief selector
Tahawol: Oslo Forum on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran discussed
Tahawol: Criticism over world’s sanctions on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US renewing agreement to relocate Afghan allies
Tahawol: Detention of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken describes IEA as ‘implacable enemy’ of Daesh
-
World4 days ago
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
-
Health5 days ago
Turkmen doctors provide medical aid to 473 pregnant women in Herat in last 9 days
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test
-
Sport3 days ago
Boland sparks India collapse as Australia win WTC final
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK appoints new charge d’affaires for Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Daesh claims responsibility for Badakhshan mosque attack
-
Herat3 days ago
300 street children in Herat included in vocational programs during this year: officials