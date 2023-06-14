Mistreating refugees is against international norms: Mujahid

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2023)

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday criticized Iran and Pakistan for their treatment of Afghan refugees and said their actions were against international norms.

Pakistan police have arrested hundreds of Afghan refugees recently for allegedly not having travel documents.

“We have received reports that, unfortunately, Afghan refugees are mistreated in Pakistan and Iran. This is against international norms and also against the spirit of Islamic brotherhood,” Mujahid said.

He added that the Iranian and Pakistani authorities changed their policies after the IEA held talks with them through the embassies and they promised to address the problems, release those arrested and stop mistreating the refugees.

In Iran, authorities have imposed work restrictions on Afghan refugees in some provinces. Based on these restrictions, Afghan refugees cannot have jobs and Iranians are not allowed to provide jobs to Afghan refugees.

Experts link the restrictions to a dispute between the two countries over water rights.

According to UNHCR, at the end of 2022, Afghan refugees were hosted in 103 countries. Over 9 in 10 were in neighboring Iran (3.4 million) and Pakistan (1.7 million). A further 180,000 Afghan refugees reside in Germany.