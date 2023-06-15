Latest News
Martyrs’ families, persons with disabilities to be registered biometrically
The Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled Affairs on Wednesday announced the launch of a biometric registration system of families of martyrs and persons with disabilities.
Officials said that biometric registration would ensure more transparency.
“We activated the biometric system. This system does not accept paper ID cards. The ID card will be electronic. Next year, we would pay the people who are recognized as deserving, including orphans and widows, through this system,” Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Deputy Minister of Martyrs and Disabled Affairs, said.
According to officials, 3,500 people were identified as illegible during the past four months in 15 provinces of the country.
Officials of the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled Affairs noted that 12 billion afghanis have been allocated for it for the current fiscal year, and they are trying to pay martyrs’ families and persons with disabilities before Eid al-Adha.
According to the ministMartyrs’ familiesry’s data, 190,000 persons with disabilities, 80,000 widows and 350,000 orphans are registered with this ministry.
US officials debunk UNSC report on growth of terrorist groups in Afghanistan
US officials have dismissed the recent UN Security Council Sanctions Committee report on terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and ISIS in Afghanistan and said their intelligence does not match that issued by the UN.
Speaking to VOA, a number of American officials said they have not seen evidence that confirms the findings of the United Nations.
The Analysis and Monitoring Group of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee said in its recent report that terrorist groups in Afghanistan have more freedom of action compared to the past and terrorist threats are increasing in Afghanistan and the region.
But one American official told Voice of America on condition of anonymity that this information “does not match the analysis of our intelligence community.”
The United Nations report also stated that al-Qaeda and ISIS have also established training camps in different provinces of Afghanistan.
According to United Nations assessments, there are 30 to 60 high-ranking officials of al-Qaeda in the provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Kunar and Kabul, and a total of about 400 fighters of this group and 1,600 members of their families are present in various training camps in Afghanistan.
The report also stated the Khorasan branch of ISIS has 4,000 to 6,000 members in Afghanistan and has camps and shelters in at least 13 provinces of Afghanistan.
A senior American official spoke more frankly about this and told VOA: “The estimates about the number of members of al-Qaeda and ISIS in the United Nations report are irregular and scattered compared to the information of the American intelligence community and the estimates of our partners and allies.”
The official also said that according to U.S. assessments, fewer than 12 major al-Qaeda members are currently in Afghanistan, and that no major al-Qaeda leader is in Afghanistan after the U.S. killed the group’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul.
He said that al-Qaeda has not revived its presence in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal in August 2021, and that the organization does not appear to have established training camps in Afghanistan.
The United States has also denied information from some members of the United Nations that Saif al-Adel, also called Ibrahim al-Madani, the leader of al-Qaeda, left his base in Iran and visited Afghanistan in 2022. At least one member of the United Nations has said that Saif al-Adel is currently based in Afghanistan.
This American official said that the Khorasan branch of ISIS has not been able to achieve its goal of attacking the United States in the past two years.
UNICEF says 16 million children in Afghanistan in need of aid
The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday said 16 million children in Afghanistan need support and humanitarian assistance.
Fran Equiza, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, said in a video message the rights of children in Afghanistan are weakened every day and a large number of children carry responsibilities way beyond their age.
Visiting a UNICEF-supported children’s learning center, Equiza thanked the EU, its people and all over donors for their support – showing them where some of their money was going and how it was helping children.
“In a country with almost 16 million children in need of protection and humanitarian assistance, in a country in which way to many kids are burdened with responsibilities way beyond their age, in a country where the children’s rights are eroded every day, having a space like this offers the kids a respite, a safe and secure space where the kids can rest, can relax, can play and can make friends,” he said.
The heartwarming video shows Equiza on the mat, playing with the children, who were clearly thrilled to welcome a visitor into their sanctuary.
The organization stated that UNICEF supports child-friendly spaces where girls and boys can find respite from Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis.
Mistreating refugees is against international norms: Mujahid
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Wednesday criticized Iran and Pakistan for their treatment of Afghan refugees and said their actions were against international norms.
Pakistan police have arrested hundreds of Afghan refugees recently for allegedly not having travel documents.
“We have received reports that, unfortunately, Afghan refugees are mistreated in Pakistan and Iran. This is against international norms and also against the spirit of Islamic brotherhood,” Mujahid said.
He added that the Iranian and Pakistani authorities changed their policies after the IEA held talks with them through the embassies and they promised to address the problems, release those arrested and stop mistreating the refugees.
In Iran, authorities have imposed work restrictions on Afghan refugees in some provinces. Based on these restrictions, Afghan refugees cannot have jobs and Iranians are not allowed to provide jobs to Afghan refugees.
Experts link the restrictions to a dispute between the two countries over water rights.
According to UNHCR, at the end of 2022, Afghan refugees were hosted in 103 countries. Over 9 in 10 were in neighboring Iran (3.4 million) and Pakistan (1.7 million). A further 180,000 Afghan refugees reside in Germany.
