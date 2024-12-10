Mohammad al-Bashir appointed as Syria’s interim prime minister

Syrian rebels, led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, on Tuesday appointed Mohammad al-Bashir as head of a transitional government that will be in place until March 1.

According to a statement attributed to Bashir, he is the “new Syrian Prime Minister”.

He also said: “The general command has tasked us with running the transitional government until March 1."

On Sunday, the rebels led by HTS, seized the capital Damascus in a lightning offensive, toppling Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Assad fled the country and is believed to be in Moscow with his family.

Until now, Bashir was the head of the rebels’ Salvation Government in northwest Syria.

According to The New Arab, the Salvation Government, with its own ministries, departments, judicial and security authorities, was set up in the Idlib bastion in 2017 to assist people in the rebel-held area cut off from government services.

It has since begun rolling out assistance in Aleppo, the first major city to fall after the rebels began their offensive.

Who is Mohammed al-Bashir?

Bashir is a Syrian engineer and politician who began serving as the fifth prime minister of the self-declared HTS administration, the Syrian Salvation Government, in January.

He was born in Idlib in 1986, according to a CV published by the Salvation Government. He holds multiple qualifications spanning engineering, law, and administrative planning.

He earned a degree in electrical and electronic engineering, specialising in communications, from the University of Aleppo in 2007.

In 2010, he completed an advanced English language course administered by the ministry of education.

In 2021, he obtained a degree in Sharia and law with honours from the University of Idlib. That same year, he also received a certificate in administrative planning and a certification in project management from the Syrian International Academy for Training, Languages, and Consulting, The New Arab reported.

He then worked as an engineer supervising the establishment of a gas plant affiliated with the Syrian Gas Company.

Developments under Bashir

In 2021, following the Syrian uprising against Assad, Bashir left his job at government institutions, joining "the ranks of the revolutionaries in the military field".

Between 2022 and 2023, he served as the minister of development and humanitarian affairs under his predecessor, Ali Keda.

In January 2024, the Shura Council of the Salvation Government elected him as prime minister.