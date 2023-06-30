Latest News
More than 2 million Afghan immigrants back home since IEA takeover
The Ministry of Immigrants and Returnees said in the 22 months since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regained power, more than two million Afghan migrants have returned home.
According to the acting minister of refugees, in addition to the two million returnees, two million internally displaced people have been returned to their original places of residence.
Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani said Afghans make up the largest number of migrants in the world and called on the United Nations to provide more facilities for the Afghan refugees in addition to continuing its aid.
“Since the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan and became a safe country, more than two million Afghans have returned to the country from different countries, especially from Pakistan, Iran, and European countries and have moved to their regions.
“Another two million who were displaced, have been resettled by the government according to their original conditions, and the ministry of migration has been able to provide them with basic facilities,” said Haqqani, the acting minister of refugees and returnees.
He also emphasized the need for the continued cooperation of institutions that help returnees.
“The Islamic Emirate, subordinate organizations and related ministries with the cooperation of donor institutions [are needed] to make the transition in a healthy way, and when they go to their provinces, we will provide settlements, schools, clinics, Madrasas, roads, drinking water, and livelihoods for them. We ask the partner institutions to give cash instead of a kilo of rice, oil and sugar and provide them with a good life, and we will prepare the plan and implement it in the future,” said Haqqani.
According to the ministry, more than seven million Afghan refugees live in Pakistan and Iran, and more than one million in other countries. However, the Islamic Emirate wants its citizens to remain in Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s foreign secretary calls for ‘world to unite’ over Afghanistan’s crisis
Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan said this week that the world shares a “common responsibility” to tackle the problems facing Afghanistan through dialogue, instead of trying to isolate the nation.
In an interview with Nikkei, Khan said the international community must “come together, to see this as a challenge.”
“If there is an economic or a political or a security meltdown, it affects every country, particularly in the immediate neighborhood,” Khan said.
“We have no other option but to engage, because whatever happens in Afghanistan doesn’t stay in Afghanistan only. We are closely engaged, to see that the situation doesn’t get any worse.”
Khan said Pakistan shares Western concerns over the rights of women in Afghanistan, but added that isolating the country would invite greater instability.
“Stability is a common priority for all the countries,” he said. “We need to come together, to engage with them.”
But Khan dismissed the idea of engaging with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group of militants close to the IEA who are accused of having carried out a spate of attacks in Pakistan over the past year.
“I think that we have spoken quite clearly on numbers of occasions that negotiation is not an option,” Khan said. “We will not negotiate with TTP.”
A cease-fire agreement struck between the government and the TTP fell apart last year.
IEA’s defense minister meets Saudi Crown Prince at Hajj
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) minister of defense met with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince during a banquet for officials and foreign guests participating in this year’s Hajj.
The IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet that Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahidi met with Mohammad bin Salman on Thursday.
Mohammad bin Salman hosted the King of Malaysia, and the presidents of Pakistan, Senegal and Bangladesh along with other high-ranking foreign officials, Mujahid said.
Afghanistan is not a threat to any country: Mujahid
While some countries have expressed concern about the security of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), says that there is no insecurity and instability in Afghanistan and the government has complete control over the situation.
Mujahid does not consider Daesh as a threat and says that the group is a legacy of the American occupation, and that it is currently on the verge of elimination.
“There is no insecurity and instability in Afghanistan, nor are there any non-Afghan groups here. Of course, the phenomenon of Daesh, which remained from the time of the American occupation, has now reached the point of elimination and has completely lost its activities and is on the run and hiding. They cannot pose any kind of threat to Afghans, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has full control over the situation,” Mujahid says.
Zabihullah Mujahid describes the current security as unprecedented in the past forty years. He says that a number of western countries are trying to promote fear from Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, some western circles create anxiety. Maybe it is in their intelligence activities that they make countries afraid of Afghanistan. We repeat once again that Afghanistan is not a threat to any country. Regional countries and beyond should all understand that Afghanistan is safe and the country is stable and there is a single government in it. For nearly 40 years, we did not have the security that we have achieved, so no side should be worried about Afghanistan,” Mujahid says.
This comes as Afghanistan’s neighbors have repeatedly expressed concerns about the security situation in the country and spillover of terrorists into their territories.
