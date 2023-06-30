More than 2 million Afghan immigrants back home since IEA takeover

(Last Updated On: June 30, 2023)

The Ministry of Immigrants and Returnees said in the 22 months since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) regained power, more than two million Afghan migrants have returned home.

According to the acting minister of refugees, in addition to the two million returnees, two million internally displaced people have been returned to their original places of residence.

Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani said Afghans make up the largest number of migrants in the world and called on the United Nations to provide more facilities for the Afghan refugees in addition to continuing its aid.

“Since the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan and became a safe country, more than two million Afghans have returned to the country from different countries, especially from Pakistan, Iran, and European countries and have moved to their regions.

“Another two million who were displaced, have been resettled by the government according to their original conditions, and the ministry of migration has been able to provide them with basic facilities,” said Haqqani, the acting minister of refugees and returnees.

He also emphasized the need for the continued cooperation of institutions that help returnees.

“The Islamic Emirate, subordinate organizations and related ministries with the cooperation of donor institutions [are needed] to make the transition in a healthy way, and when they go to their provinces, we will provide settlements, schools, clinics, Madrasas, roads, drinking water, and livelihoods for them. We ask the partner institutions to give cash instead of a kilo of rice, oil and sugar and provide them with a good life, and we will prepare the plan and implement it in the future,” said Haqqani.

According to the ministry, more than seven million Afghan refugees live in Pakistan and Iran, and more than one million in other countries. However, the Islamic Emirate wants its citizens to remain in Afghanistan.