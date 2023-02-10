More than 300 houbara bustards released from Afghan breeding facility

(Last Updated On: February 10, 2023)

More than three hundred houbara bustards were released into the wild from a breeding facility in Farah province this week, officials confirmed.

The birds were bred in captivity at the Al-Gharrafa Foundation breeding facility, which is owned by Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Bin Thani Al-Thani, a member of the ruling family of Qatar.

According to the Department of Information and Culture of Farah, Sheikh Ali said during the release of the birds: “Houbara numbers have decreased significantly in Afghanistan and some other regions, and our goal is to multiply its generation in this province in our special camps.”

Hamed Safi, the head of the National Natural Heritage Protection Department, meanwhile called for more breeding facilities in the country.

According to him, these birds not only destroy harmful insects in the area, but they also attract other birds to the region.

On the other hand, Hafiz Aziz ul Rahman, head of the National Environmental Protection Department, said that while hunting is a hobby, the Islamic Emirate has banned the sport, with a few exceptions.

He said hunting animals and birds was now controlled and permits are issued to certain people, including nationals from some Arab countries.

Arabs had committed to establishing some social projects in return for hunting permits, he said.

The Farah breeding facility reportedly releases about 200 houbara into the wild each year.