More than 300 houbara bustards released from Afghan breeding facility
More than three hundred houbara bustards were released into the wild from a breeding facility in Farah province this week, officials confirmed.
The birds were bred in captivity at the Al-Gharrafa Foundation breeding facility, which is owned by Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Bin Thani Al-Thani, a member of the ruling family of Qatar.
According to the Department of Information and Culture of Farah, Sheikh Ali said during the release of the birds: “Houbara numbers have decreased significantly in Afghanistan and some other regions, and our goal is to multiply its generation in this province in our special camps.”
Hamed Safi, the head of the National Natural Heritage Protection Department, meanwhile called for more breeding facilities in the country.
According to him, these birds not only destroy harmful insects in the area, but they also attract other birds to the region.
On the other hand, Hafiz Aziz ul Rahman, head of the National Environmental Protection Department, said that while hunting is a hobby, the Islamic Emirate has banned the sport, with a few exceptions.
He said hunting animals and birds was now controlled and permits are issued to certain people, including nationals from some Arab countries.
Arabs had committed to establishing some social projects in return for hunting permits, he said.
The Farah breeding facility reportedly releases about 200 houbara into the wild each year.
IEA steps up operations in fight against drugs: Akhundzada
Deputy Interior Minister for Counter-Narcotics Abdul Haq Akhandzada, said during a visit to Ghazni that the counter-narcotics department of the ministry has so far conducted 3,700 operations in the country.
Akhandzada said that based on a decree issued by the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan the cultivation, trafficking, sale and use of drugs is prohibited across the country.
The Islamic Emirate is determined to fight the problem and has also so far rounded up 75,000 drug addicts across the country and sent them for rehabilitation.
Of the 3,700 counter-narcotics operations that have been conducted, 147 drug factories were destroyed and 404 tons of drugs were discovered and also destroyed, Akhandzada added.
Another $40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
Afghanistan has received another package of $40 million in humanitarian cash aid, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said on Thursday.
DAB stated on its Twitter page that on February 8, $40 million in humanitarian cash assistance arrived in Afghanistan.
“A cash of 40 million US dollars in humanitarian aid has arrived in Kabul yesterday and has been handed over to a commercial bank in Kabul,” the central bank tweeted.
According to DAB, the amount arrived from donor countries to help the people of Afghanistan.
The figures indicate that more than $1 billion in humanitarian aid has been sent to Afghanistan since the IEA took control in August 2021.
Putin says humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan ‘deteriorating’ and drug cultivation ‘rising’
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday described the situation in Afghanistan as “very difficult” but that Moscow remains in contact with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Addressing a regional security meeting in Moscow, Putin said: “The situation is very difficult but we are doing everything for solutions to be found.”
“We have established communication with the leadership of Afghanistan in Kabul. We know there are plans to carry out major economic projects that could stabilize the economic situation,” Putin said.
According to Russia’s TASS news agency, Putin said Afghanistan’s situation has not improved since the withdrawal of foreign and US troops.
“Unfortunately, the situation in Afghanistan is not getting any better following the pullout of US forces from the country. International terrorist organizations are ramping up their activities, including Al-Qaeda, which is strengthening its capabilities,” he said at the meeting that was attended by security chief from regional countries.
Putin stated that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating and that drug trafficking is increasing.
“Drug trafficking is rising. Unfortunately, poppy crops are expanding. As far as I know, 80% of opiates on the global market originate from Afghanistan,” he said.
Putin emphasized that Russia is concerned about the attempts to exploit the situation in Afghanistan, where “non-regional countries build and expand infrastructure facilities, which they are going to create under the guise of fighting international terrorism.”
According to TASS, he stressed that these countries “are not doing anything that would be required for a genuine fight against global terrorism.”
