Most families borrow money to buy food in Afghanistan: WFP

The World Food Programme (WFP) has said that three out of four Afghan families borrow money to buy food.

On average, a family’s debts are AFN 38,200 (nearly $560), according to the organization.

WFP has warned that as winter worsens in Afghanistan, millions face extreme hardship, with one in four families struggling to get enough food.

The organization said that for many families, WFP is their last hope but due to the funding crisis, most will not receive any food in the coming months.

“For the coming six months, WFP in Afghanistan urgently requires nearly US$680 million across all its activities, including to help the most vulnerable, food insecure families across the country survive the harsh Afghan winter,” it said.

WFP said that it has helped 10.5 million people across Afghanistan with food and cash to nourish children, boost the local economy and empower communities.