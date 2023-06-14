MoU signed to print new afghani banknotes

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2023)

An agreement has been signed with foreign companies to print new afghani banknotes, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the acting prime minister’s office the General Director of Da Afghanistan Bank Hedayatullah Badri met with Mawlavi Kabir to discuss central bank matters.

Badri also shared details on steps taken to maintain the value of the afghani and discussed the issue of old banknotes in circulation.

He said a new agreement has been signed with international companies to print banknotes that will meet international standards.

Afghanistan has had limited access to fresh banknotes over the past two years and banknotes in circulation are deteriorating.

Being a largely cash-based economy, a large percentage of notes are torn or held together with cellotape.

In November, a Polish firm delivered Afghani banknotes to Kabul. The contract was for notes valued at 10 billion Afghanis, mostly in small denominations.