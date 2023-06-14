Business
MoU signed to print new afghani banknotes
An agreement has been signed with foreign companies to print new afghani banknotes, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by the acting prime minister’s office the General Director of Da Afghanistan Bank Hedayatullah Badri met with Mawlavi Kabir to discuss central bank matters.
Badri also shared details on steps taken to maintain the value of the afghani and discussed the issue of old banknotes in circulation.
He said a new agreement has been signed with international companies to print banknotes that will meet international standards.
Afghanistan has had limited access to fresh banknotes over the past two years and banknotes in circulation are deteriorating.
Being a largely cash-based economy, a large percentage of notes are torn or held together with cellotape.
In November, a Polish firm delivered Afghani banknotes to Kabul. The contract was for notes valued at 10 billion Afghanis, mostly in small denominations.
Business
First Russian LPG consignment reaches Pakistan via Afghanistan
The first consignment carrying Russian liquified petroleum gas (LPG) reached Pakistan on Tuesday, a day after the South Asian country received the first shipment of Russian crude oil, Pakistan media reported.
A convoy of ten trucks carrying the Russian gas entered Pakistan via Torkham border, media reports stated.
The first consignment went via rail to Uzbekistan and then into Afghanistan in fuel tankers before heading for Pakistan. This is part of a deal agreed by both countries for 110,000 tons of LGP.
On Monday, the first shipment of 45,000 metric tons of Russian oil arrived at the country’s biggest port city, Karachi. Reports stated Pakistan would receive the second ship carrying 55,000 metric tons of Russian oil in the next two weeks.
Business
Kabul and Astana to hold joint expo to promote domestic products
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) in a statement has announced the holding of a joint expo between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan to promote domestic products.
The expo is expected to be launched in July this year in Kazakhstan.
The ministry said on Monday in the statement that domestic products of Afghanistan would be showcased at the expo.
According to the ministry, such expos are a good opportunity to introduce the domestic products of the country to international markets.
“In this expo, our different production sectors will display their products and it is a good opportunity to introduce domestically produced products of Afghanistan,” said Sakhi Ahmad Peyman, deputy of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.
“Therefore, it is an opportunity for our industrialists, those who are involved in agricultural products, industrial products, soft drinks, etc,” he added.
Meanwhile, traders who have invested millions of dollars in Afghanistan ask MoIC to make more effort in the area of holding expos for Afghan products.
The investors who are going to showcase their products in the expo say the domestic products of Afghanistan have a good market in Central Asia.
Economic experts meanwhile have said that there are many capacities in the markets of Central Asian countries, so the ministry of commerce should make efforts to provide the ground for holding more expos.
Despite all this, Afghan investors always complain that due to the increase in poverty and economic problems, the market for their sales inside the country is weak and they are also facing problems in exporting their products to foreign countries.
Business
Pakistan, Turkmenistan sign accord to implement TAPI project
Pakistan and Turkmenistan signed a joint implementation plan on Thursday to execute the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of Turkmenistan led by Minister of Energy and Water Resources in Islamabad, Dawn newspaper reported.
Pakistan’s State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Turkmenistan’s State Minister and Chairman of TurkmenGas, Maskat Babayev inked the accord.
The 1,800-kilometre pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic metres of natural gas every year from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh — the world’s second-largest gas field — to the Indian city of Fazilka. It will pass through Herat and Kandahar, in Afghanistan, and Quetta and Multan in Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan PM Shehbaz termed TAPI a very important project for the progress of the entire region, adding that it would help the region secure natural gas with concrete assurances and mutually agreed terms and conditions.
Highlighting the significance of energy for developing countries, he said: “We have to negotiate with this challenge through speedy action.”
Shehbaz expressed confidence that the TAPI project would lead to an era of regional cooperation, development, and prosperity. He asked the Pakistani team to expedite its planning and subsequently its execution.
He mentioned that in view of the global situation, energy had become a real challenge. “For a developing country like Pakistan, there is a need for speedy actions to explore the options for energy.”
Later, in a tweet, PM Shehbaz termed the TAPI Joint Implementation Plan “a step forward for the execution of the project”. He said the project was vital to meeting the country’s energy needs.
“Pakistan wants the project to be implemented at fastest speed. In view of costlier fuel prices and gas shortages globally, we are exploring all options to procure all forms of energy on a sustainable basis as part of a comprehensive national energy security plan,” the prime minister said.
He added that the completion of the TAPI project “will be a game-changer for the region in terms of enhanced economic cooperation.”
Afghan Post and education ministry collaborate to distribute Grade 12 certificates
MoU signed to print new afghani banknotes
Najmul powers Bangladesh to 116-1 in Afghanistan Test
Iran beats Afghanistan in 2023 CAFA Nations Cup
Austrian man arrested in Afghanistan after traveling there in May
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
IPL giants Mumbai on shaky ground in play-off race
Zelenskiy arrives in Japan’s Hiroshima for ‘talks with friends’
Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran’s Punjab out of IPL
Bangladesh won’t take Afghanistan lightly: chief selector
Tahawol: Criticism over world’s sanctions on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: US renewing agreement to relocate Afghan allies
Tahawol: Detention of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India relations reviewed
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Three women accused of stealing jewelry arrested in Balkh
-
World5 days ago
Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
-
World5 days ago
US Senate panel approves measure to strip China of ‘developing’ status
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken describes IEA as ‘implacable enemy’ of Daesh
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNICEF concerned over report of aid group ban from Afghan education
-
World4 days ago
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
-
Health4 days ago
Turkmen doctors provide medical aid to 473 pregnant women in Herat in last 9 days
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test