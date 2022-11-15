Connect with us

Business

MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million

Published

7 hours ago

November 15, 2022

MTN Group has finalized the sale of its Afghanistan business to Beirut-based M1 New Ventures for $35 million as Africa’s largest wireless carrier continues to reduce its presence outside the continent.

The South African-based company sold its Afghanistan operation to M1 Group, which is owned by Lebanon’s Mikati family.

MTN has been narrowing focus on its home continent since 2020, targeting high growth areas such as data sales and mobile-money.

The group abandoned its Syrian business and transferred its Yemen unit to a partner. MTN remains present in Iran.

Business

Company bust for selling expired food and drugs

Published

1 day ago

November 14, 2022

By

November 14, 2022

Afghanistan’s food and drug authority says that with the cooperation of the Intelligence Directorate, they have discovered a company that sold expired drugs, food and beverages.

The officials say that they discovered this company in PD7 of Kabul city, and have seized a large amount of expired food and drinks from this company.

This department asks the citizens of the country to pay attention to expiration dates when buying medicine and food.

Business

China announces zero-tariff for Afghan products

Published

4 days ago

November 11, 2022

By

November 11, 2022

China has decided to grant zero-tariff treatment to 98 percent of taxable products from Afghanistan, its ambassador announced on Wednesday.

The decision will come into force on December 1, Wang Yu, China’s ambassador in Kabul, said on Twitter.

“This decision is conducive to implementing China’s mutually beneficial and win-win strategy and assisting Afg to accelerate development,” Wang said.

Afghanistan is among 10 least-developed countries that will be granted zero-tariff treatment as part of the recent decision of China.

Other countries include Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported citing the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

The step is conducive to opening up with win-win outcomes, building an open global economy, and helping least-developed countries to accelerate their development, the commission said.

This policy measure will gradually expand to all the least-developed countries that have established diplomatic ties with China, it added. 

Business

Afghanistan’s central bank gets shipment of new banknotes

Published

5 days ago

November 10, 2022

By

November 10, 2022

A Polish firm delivered Afghani banknotes to Kabul this week after the United States paved the way for the Da Afghanistan Bank to make a payment via international banking systems, a member of the bank’s supreme council told Reuters on Wednesday.

The payment represents a shift for Afghanistan’s central bank, which has been largely cut off from the international financial system since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) came into power last year.

State news outlet Bakhtar also reported that the shipment arrived on Wednesday.

The Afghan central bank held a contract with a Polish company for the printing of its banknotes but had been unable until early July to begin payment, Reuters reported.

Without access to fresh banknotes for more than a year, Afghanistan’s cash has been deteriorating, with notes torn in shreds or held together with sellotape, exacerbating the country’s liquidity crisis.

“Afghanistan’s markets run primarily on cash, but existing banknotes are crumbling …The Central Bank will be able to replace old and damaged banknotes, and this will improve the Afghan people’s ability to purchase food and other necessary items,” a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

Shah Mehrabi, a member of the Afghan central bank’s supreme council, said assurances to banks and companies by the U.S. Treasury that they would not be prosecuted for allowing a transaction by Afghanistan’s central bank had been instrumental.

“These transactions that were facilitated by the Treasury are welcomed by all Afghans,” Mehrabi said.

He said the banknotes began arriving on Tuesday. The contract was for notes valued at 10 billion Afghanis, mostly in small denominations. A second contract with a French company had been reached for a similar value.

A spokesperson for Afghanistan’s finance ministry told Reuters that new banknotes would be used solely by the central bank for replacing old notes, not to fund the budget.

Mehrabi said that the bank would release its financial statements to ensure the cash was accounted for.

He said the bank had agreed to be subject to third party monitoring and the U.S. Treasury had approved of an agency to carry out the monitoring.

Continue Reading

