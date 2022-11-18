Connect with us

Baradar attends Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank meeting

Published

3 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 18, 2022)

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, attended the sixth meeting of the Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank on Thursday and addressed the bank’s shareholders.

In a series of tweets by the Office of the Prime Minister, Baradar said in his speech that after many years Afghanistan has turned out to be a safe and secure country based on Islamic and Afghan values. The only hope of the government is to provide a comfortable life for Afghans, he said.

He also said that the problems of banks should be solved and asked members of the Financial Stability Committee to share their advice with him.

Baradar urged all shareholders who have left Afghanistan to return and assured them of their safety saying their help and cooperation was necessary within the banking sector.

In conclusion, he deemed the meeting to have been important and said he hoped the continuation of such meetings would solve the problems in the country’s financial and banking sectors.

Business

MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million

Published

3 days ago

on

November 15, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2022)

MTN Group has finalized the sale of its Afghanistan business to Beirut-based M1 New Ventures for $35 million as Africa’s largest wireless carrier continues to reduce its presence outside the continent.

The South African-based company sold its Afghanistan operation to M1 Group, which is owned by Lebanon’s Mikati family.

MTN has been narrowing focus on its home continent since 2020, targeting high growth areas such as data sales and mobile-money.

The group abandoned its Syrian business and transferred its Yemen unit to a partner. MTN remains present in Iran.

Business

Company bust for selling expired food and drugs

Published

4 days ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2022)

Afghanistan’s food and drug authority says that with the cooperation of the Intelligence Directorate, they have discovered a company that sold expired drugs, food and beverages.

The officials say that they discovered this company in PD7 of Kabul city, and have seized a large amount of expired food and drinks from this company.

This department asks the citizens of the country to pay attention to expiration dates when buying medicine and food.

Business

China announces zero-tariff for Afghan products

Published

7 days ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2022)

China has decided to grant zero-tariff treatment to 98 percent of taxable products from Afghanistan, its ambassador announced on Wednesday.

The decision will come into force on December 1, Wang Yu, China’s ambassador in Kabul, said on Twitter.

“This decision is conducive to implementing China’s mutually beneficial and win-win strategy and assisting Afg to accelerate development,” Wang said.

Afghanistan is among 10 least-developed countries that will be granted zero-tariff treatment as part of the recent decision of China.

Other countries include Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho, Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported citing the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

The step is conducive to opening up with win-win outcomes, building an open global economy, and helping least-developed countries to accelerate their development, the commission said.

This policy measure will gradually expand to all the least-developed countries that have established diplomatic ties with China, it added. 

