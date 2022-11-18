Baradar attends Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank meeting

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2022)

The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, attended the sixth meeting of the Financial Stability Committee of Da Afghanistan Bank on Thursday and addressed the bank’s shareholders.

In a series of tweets by the Office of the Prime Minister, Baradar said in his speech that after many years Afghanistan has turned out to be a safe and secure country based on Islamic and Afghan values. The only hope of the government is to provide a comfortable life for Afghans, he said.

He also said that the problems of banks should be solved and asked members of the Financial Stability Committee to share their advice with him.

Baradar urged all shareholders who have left Afghanistan to return and assured them of their safety saying their help and cooperation was necessary within the banking sector.

In conclusion, he deemed the meeting to have been important and said he hoped the continuation of such meetings would solve the problems in the country’s financial and banking sectors.