Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll

Published

49 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: November 20, 2022)

Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

Musk made the announcement on Saturday evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be restored. The “yes” vote won, with 51.8%.

Previously, Musk had said Twitter would establish new procedures and a “content moderation council” before making decisions to restore suspended accounts.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

Shortly afterward Trump’s account, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. His followers were gone, at least initially, but he quickly began regaining them. There were no new tweets from the account as of late Saturday, however, Associated Press reported.

It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter but has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was reinstated. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

Featured

Elon Musk begins Twitter poll on reinstating Trump’s account

Published

1 day ago

on

November 19, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 19, 2022)

Twitter owner Elon Musk launched a poll Friday on the social media platform asking if former US President Donald Trump should be allowed back on the platform.

“Reinstate former President Trump,” Musk wrote in a post which garnered more than 4.4 million impressions at the time of publication, Anadolu Agency reported.

More than 55% of users voted “yes,” while 44% said “no.”

Hours earlier, the American billionaire implied that he was mulling whether to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account.

“Trump decision has not yet been made,” tweeted Musk, as he announced three high-profile reinstatements of accounts that were banned by the social media giant.

“Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated,” said Musk.

Trump had about 88.8 million followers when Twitter permanently suspended the former US president’s account in January 2021, citing his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and the potential for more violence.

Musk had forecast a Trump return in May when he called the expulsion “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”

Science & Technology

Hopes are high for local sports car to go on display at Geneva International Motor Show

Published

2 days ago

on

November 18, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 18, 2022)

Mechanical engineers at Afghansitan’s Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) center said a locally built “racing car” will hopefully go on display at the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar next year.

According to a social media post by one of the engineers, Sami Samaruden, the car was built with limited resources.

He said the Embassy of Qatar is helping to arrange for the car to go on display at the global motoring extravaganza in October next year.

According to TVET, all components, except for the car’s engine, have been designed and made in Afghanistan.

Ghulam Haidar Shahamat, head of Technical and Vocational Education Training Department of the Islamic Emirate says that he discussed the possibility of exhibiting the car at the international motor show, that will take place in Doha, in a meeting with the Qatari ambassador.

According to Shahamat, Qatari diplomats assured TVET of their cooperation.

The Geneva International Motor Show Qatar is set to take place from 5 to 14 October 2023 in Doha.

Science & Technology

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter

Published

3 days ago

on

November 17, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2022)

Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, adding that he hoped to complete an organizational restructuring this week, Reuters reported.

Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his $56 billion pay package at Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) was based on easy to achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors.

However Musk later said in a tweet that he will continue to run Twitter until it is in a strong place, though it will “take some time.”

Musk’s tweet came after former CEO Jack Dorsey said that he will not accept the role of Twitter CEO. In a reply to a Twitter user when asked if he would take the position of CEO, he said “nope.”

According to Reuters Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.

“There’s an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company,” Musk said in his testimony. “But then I expect to reduce my time at Twitter.”

Musk also admitted that some Tesla engineers were assisting in evaluating Twitter’s engineering teams, but he said it was on a “voluntary basis” and “after hours.”

The billionaire’ s first two weeks as Twitter’s owner has been marked by rapid change and chaos. He quickly fired Twitter’s previous CEO and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff earlier this month, read the report.

Musk sent an email to Twitter employees early Wednesday, telling them they needed to decide by Thursday whether they wanted to stay on at the company to work “long hours at high intensity” or take a severance package of three months of pay.

