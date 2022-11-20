Science & Technology
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Musk made the announcement on Saturday evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be restored. The “yes” vote won, with 51.8%.
Previously, Musk had said Twitter would establish new procedures and a “content moderation council” before making decisions to restore suspended accounts.
“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”
Shortly afterward Trump’s account, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. His followers were gone, at least initially, but he quickly began regaining them. There were no new tweets from the account as of late Saturday, however, Associated Press reported.
It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter but has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was reinstated. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.
Featured
Elon Musk begins Twitter poll on reinstating Trump’s account
Twitter owner Elon Musk launched a poll Friday on the social media platform asking if former US President Donald Trump should be allowed back on the platform.
“Reinstate former President Trump,” Musk wrote in a post which garnered more than 4.4 million impressions at the time of publication, Anadolu Agency reported.
More than 55% of users voted “yes,” while 44% said “no.”
Hours earlier, the American billionaire implied that he was mulling whether to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account.
“Trump decision has not yet been made,” tweeted Musk, as he announced three high-profile reinstatements of accounts that were banned by the social media giant.
“Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated,” said Musk.
Trump had about 88.8 million followers when Twitter permanently suspended the former US president’s account in January 2021, citing his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and the potential for more violence.
Musk had forecast a Trump return in May when he called the expulsion “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”
Science & Technology
Hopes are high for local sports car to go on display at Geneva International Motor Show
Mechanical engineers at Afghansitan’s Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) center said a locally built “racing car” will hopefully go on display at the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar next year.
According to a social media post by one of the engineers, Sami Samaruden, the car was built with limited resources.
He said the Embassy of Qatar is helping to arrange for the car to go on display at the global motoring extravaganza in October next year.
According to TVET, all components, except for the car’s engine, have been designed and made in Afghanistan.
Ghulam Haidar Shahamat, head of Technical and Vocational Education Training Department of the Islamic Emirate says that he discussed the possibility of exhibiting the car at the international motor show, that will take place in Doha, in a meeting with the Qatari ambassador.
According to Shahamat, Qatari diplomats assured TVET of their cooperation.
The Geneva International Motor Show Qatar is set to take place from 5 to 14 October 2023 in Doha.
Science & Technology
Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter
Elon Musk said on Wednesday he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, adding that he hoped to complete an organizational restructuring this week, Reuters reported.
Musk made the remarks while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his $56 billion pay package at Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) was based on easy to achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors.
However Musk later said in a tweet that he will continue to run Twitter until it is in a strong place, though it will “take some time.”
Musk’s tweet came after former CEO Jack Dorsey said that he will not accept the role of Twitter CEO. In a reply to a Twitter user when asked if he would take the position of CEO, he said “nope.”
According to Reuters Tesla investors have been increasingly concerned about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.
“There’s an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company,” Musk said in his testimony. “But then I expect to reduce my time at Twitter.”
Musk also admitted that some Tesla engineers were assisting in evaluating Twitter’s engineering teams, but he said it was on a “voluntary basis” and “after hours.”
The billionaire’ s first two weeks as Twitter’s owner has been marked by rapid change and chaos. He quickly fired Twitter’s previous CEO and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff earlier this month, read the report.
Musk sent an email to Twitter employees early Wednesday, telling them they needed to decide by Thursday whether they wanted to stay on at the company to work “long hours at high intensity” or take a severance package of three months of pay.
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
COP27 reaches breakthrough agreement on new ‘loss and damage’ fund
N. Korea’s Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
Quadruplets born to Laghman couple
Sunak visits Ukraine to offer major UK air defense package
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Tahawol: 76th anniversary of Afghanistan’s membership in UN
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of Afghanistan Revenue Department
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNDP says the world has no choice but to engage with IEA
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN: 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating devices
-
Latest News4 days ago
Just days to go for FIFA World Cup 2022 – here’s what you need to know
-
Health3 days ago
Bayat Foundation establishes pediatric oncology unit in Kabul
-
COVID-195 days ago
China state media demands strict adherence to ‘zero-COVID’
-
Latest News4 days ago
India-Russia-Iran to discuss Afghanistan situation on sidelines of Moscow meeting
-
Latest News4 days ago
Moscow calls for ‘comprehensive solution’ to Afghan economic problem