Featured
Elon Musk begins Twitter poll on reinstating Trump’s account
Twitter owner Elon Musk launched a poll Friday on the social media platform asking if former US President Donald Trump should be allowed back on the platform.
“Reinstate former President Trump,” Musk wrote in a post which garnered more than 4.4 million impressions at the time of publication, Anadolu Agency reported.
More than 55% of users voted “yes,” while 44% said “no.”
Hours earlier, the American billionaire implied that he was mulling whether to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account.
“Trump decision has not yet been made,” tweeted Musk, as he announced three high-profile reinstatements of accounts that were banned by the social media giant.
“Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated,” said Musk.
Trump had about 88.8 million followers when Twitter permanently suspended the former US president’s account in January 2021, citing his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and the potential for more violence.
Musk had forecast a Trump return in May when he called the expulsion “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”
Featured
IEA says it has eradicated war and corruption in Afghanistan
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, said at a meeting on Wednesday with officials from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that the Islamic Emirate has been able to eliminate war and administrative corruption in the country and pave the ground for progress and development.
He said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has created an aid fund for Afghanistan and they will help Afghanistan in health, education, and other fields in addition to humanitarian aid.
An OIC official meanwhile said it will stand by Afghanistan and we will continue its cooperation with Afghanistan in the areas of prosperity, stability, and development.
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, meanwhile welcomed the delegation of the OIC, and said, “You will see the real facts and the efforts of the Islamic Emirate in various sectors.”
He said that the Islamic Emirate has been able to eliminate war, insecurity, murder, destruction, and corruption in the country.
In conclusion, the IEA will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against other countries, he said.
Featured
Explosion in busy Istanbul street leaves at least 4 dead
An explosion on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon has left at least four people dead and a number of people injured, a senior official told Associated Press.
Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. Istanbul time and that there were deaths and injuries, but he did not say how many. The cause of the explosion was not clear.
Al Jazeera also reported at least four people were killed and 38 others injured.
However, according to the Associated Press, Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary media ban on reporting of the explosion, which means broadcasters cannot show videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath.
The Supreme Board of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks, accidents and some political issues.
Footage on social media showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.
Broadcaster CNN Turk meanwhile reported 11 people were injured.
The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants.
Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017 by ISIS (Daesh) and outlawed Kurdish groups.
Featured
Pamiris in Badakshan’s Wakhan district receive ID cards
The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) said on Tuesday the authority has distributed national identity cards to the Pamiri residents of Wakhan district of Badakhshan province.
According to authority, the national identity cards were distributed to about 571 residents, which includes 501 duplicate copies and 35 new IDs.
About 127 other ID cards were also renewed, NSIA said.
This office added that for the convenience of Pamiris, more ID cards will be distributed to the remaining locals in the near future.
Norway announces $22 million in aid for Afghanistan
Elon Musk begins Twitter poll on reinstating Trump’s account
ISSI holds webinar on Afghanistan-Pakistan economic ties
Finance ministry collects 197 billion AFN in revenue since IEA takeover
Turkey pushing tens of thousands of Afghans back at Iran border: HRW
West says Afghanistan to get new bank notes, maps out Afghan Fund
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Tahawol: End of Moscow format consultations on AFG discussed
Saar: Security situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Role of virtue propagation in correcting society discussed
Tahawol: US State Department’s recent remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Almost 190,000 Afghans return from Iran in past 6 months: officials
-
Business4 days ago
MTN finalizes sale of Afghanistan division to Beirut firm for $35 million
-
World4 days ago
Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan closes border with Afghanistan after clashes
-
World4 days ago
CIA boss talks nuclear weapons and prisoners with Putin’s spy chief
-
Latest News4 days ago
75 million euros in aid from EU for Afghan people
-
Business5 days ago
Company bust for selling expired food and drugs
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA’s moon rocket on track for Wednesday launch attempt