Science & Technology
NASA says people will be living on the Moon within this decade
Humans could be living on the Moon during this decade, where they will have “habitats and rovers on the ground,” said a NASA official.
This comes after the successful launch of Artemis I last week as part of NASA’s larger mission to take astronauts back to the Moon.
Speaking to BBC, Howard Hu, who oversees the Orion lunar spacecraft programme for the agency, said humans could be staying there for extended durations.
“Well, certainly in this decade we’re going to have people living there,” Hu told BBC.
“They will have habitats and rovers on the ground, that’s what we’re also working on at NASA.”
Humans last walked on the Moon in 1972.
Ultimately, when it comes to people being sent to the Moon, the mission is really about science, Hu added.
“That’s what we’re going to be doing, we’re going to be sending people down to the [Moon’s] surface and they’re going to be living on that surface and doing science.”
NASA says this first Artemis mission will demonstrate the performance of both Orion and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and pave the way for future missions, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon’s surface.
Orion is the vehicle that will take astronauts on Artemis missions. NASA says it’s the only spacecraft capable of human deep space missions and high-speed return to Earth.
NASA’s long-term plan is to establish a “sustainable presence” on the Moon in preparation for missions to Mars.
“Moving forward is really to Mars. That is a bigger stepping stone, a two-year journey depending on the orbit you take,” Hu told the BBC.
“These are the stepping stones that hopefully will allow this future capability … and give those opportunities and option for our kids and their grandkids and their kids.”
NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the Moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.
Science & Technology
Musk restores Trump’s Twitter account after online poll
Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Musk made the announcement on Saturday evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be restored. The “yes” vote won, with 51.8%.
Previously, Musk had said Twitter would establish new procedures and a “content moderation council” before making decisions to restore suspended accounts.
“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”
Shortly afterward Trump’s account, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. His followers were gone, at least initially, but he quickly began regaining them. There were no new tweets from the account as of late Saturday, however, Associated Press reported.
It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter but has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was reinstated. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.
Featured
Elon Musk begins Twitter poll on reinstating Trump’s account
Twitter owner Elon Musk launched a poll Friday on the social media platform asking if former US President Donald Trump should be allowed back on the platform.
“Reinstate former President Trump,” Musk wrote in a post which garnered more than 4.4 million impressions at the time of publication, Anadolu Agency reported.
More than 55% of users voted “yes,” while 44% said “no.”
Hours earlier, the American billionaire implied that he was mulling whether to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account.
“Trump decision has not yet been made,” tweeted Musk, as he announced three high-profile reinstatements of accounts that were banned by the social media giant.
“Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated,” said Musk.
Trump had about 88.8 million followers when Twitter permanently suspended the former US president’s account in January 2021, citing his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and the potential for more violence.
Musk had forecast a Trump return in May when he called the expulsion “morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”
Science & Technology
Hopes are high for local sports car to go on display at Geneva International Motor Show
Mechanical engineers at Afghansitan’s Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) center said a locally built “racing car” will hopefully go on display at the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar next year.
According to a social media post by one of the engineers, Sami Samaruden, the car was built with limited resources.
He said the Embassy of Qatar is helping to arrange for the car to go on display at the global motoring extravaganza in October next year.
According to TVET, all components, except for the car’s engine, have been designed and made in Afghanistan.
Ghulam Haidar Shahamat, head of Technical and Vocational Education Training Department of the Islamic Emirate says that he discussed the possibility of exhibiting the car at the international motor show, that will take place in Doha, in a meeting with the Qatari ambassador.
According to Shahamat, Qatari diplomats assured TVET of their cooperation.
The Geneva International Motor Show Qatar is set to take place from 5 to 14 October 2023 in Doha.
NASA says people will be living on the Moon within this decade
China announces its first COVID death in nearly six months
Pakistan reopens border with Afghanistan
ICRC says half the Afghan population facing serious food insecurity
Gunman kills 5 in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ who didn’t shower for over 50 years dies at 94
Central bank confirms new Afghani banknotes to enter circulation
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside a python
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Countries’ policies on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-Pakistan relations discussed
Tahawol: 76th anniversary of Afghanistan’s membership in UN
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Meraj Meraj, head of Afghanistan Revenue Department
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN: 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating devices
-
Health4 days ago
Bayat Foundation establishes pediatric oncology unit in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Moscow calls for ‘comprehensive solution’ to Afghan economic problem
-
World4 days ago
N. Korea fires missile, vows ‘fiercer’ response to US, allies
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC takes much needed 3G services to Khulam district in Samangan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
SIGAR reviews reasons for collapse of former Afghan government