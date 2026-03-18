Muslim scholars condemn Kabul hospital attack, urge ceasefire

The International Union of Muslim Scholars has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a medical facility in Kabul, calling it a grave violation of Islamic principles and international law.

In a statement issued from Doha, the group said the strike—which killed hundreds and injured many more—was among the most serious sins in Islam, particularly as it took place during the final days of Ramadan, a period when the sanctity of life is especially emphasized.

The Union said targeting a hospital constitutes a clear breach of humanitarian norms that protect medical facilities under all circumstances, and voiced concern over escalating violence between two neighbouring Muslim countries.

It called on Pakistan’s government and military leadership to immediately halt such attacks and meet their religious and humanitarian responsibilities. The scholars also urged the formation of an independent and transparent investigation into the incident and civilian casualties.

The organisation appealed to both sides to cease hostilities and pursue dialogue, backing renewed mediation efforts led by Qatar and Turkey.

Emphasising unity and reconciliation, the Union said resolving disputes peacefully is both a religious obligation and essential for regional stability, adding that it stands ready to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue.