Pakistan’s attack on Kabul hospital a clear violation of humanitarian principles: Muttaqi

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has described Pakistan’s airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul as a “clear violation of humanitarian principles,” during an online meeting with Afghan embassies and consulates.

The virtual briefing, held in the wake of his address to foreign diplomats in Kabul, focused on recent tensions with Pakistan and the latest developments following the strike.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi instructed Afghan diplomats to actively communicate the Islamic Emirate’s position to the international community, while outlining Kabul’s policies and next steps in response to the escalating situation.

He also reviewed what he called repeated violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty by Pakistan in recent weeks.

The airstrike, which took place on Monday night, hit the 2,000-bed Omid Hospital in Pul-e-Charkhi, killing more than 400 people and injuring at least 265 others, most of them patients undergoing drug rehabilitation treatment.