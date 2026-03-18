Latest News
Pakistan’s attack on Kabul hospital a clear violation of humanitarian principles: Muttaqi
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has described Pakistan’s airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul as a “clear violation of humanitarian principles,” during an online meeting with Afghan embassies and consulates.
The virtual briefing, held in the wake of his address to foreign diplomats in Kabul, focused on recent tensions with Pakistan and the latest developments following the strike.
According to the Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi instructed Afghan diplomats to actively communicate the Islamic Emirate’s position to the international community, while outlining Kabul’s policies and next steps in response to the escalating situation.
He also reviewed what he called repeated violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty by Pakistan in recent weeks.
The airstrike, which took place on Monday night, hit the 2,000-bed Omid Hospital in Pul-e-Charkhi, killing more than 400 people and injuring at least 265 others, most of them patients undergoing drug rehabilitation treatment.
Latest News
Muslim scholars condemn Kabul hospital attack, urge ceasefire
The International Union of Muslim Scholars has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a medical facility in Kabul, calling it a grave violation of Islamic principles and international law.
In a statement issued from Doha, the group said the strike—which killed hundreds and injured many more—was among the most serious sins in Islam, particularly as it took place during the final days of Ramadan, a period when the sanctity of life is especially emphasized.
The Union said targeting a hospital constitutes a clear breach of humanitarian norms that protect medical facilities under all circumstances, and voiced concern over escalating violence between two neighbouring Muslim countries.
It called on Pakistan’s government and military leadership to immediately halt such attacks and meet their religious and humanitarian responsibilities. The scholars also urged the formation of an independent and transparent investigation into the incident and civilian casualties.
The organisation appealed to both sides to cease hostilities and pursue dialogue, backing renewed mediation efforts led by Qatar and Turkey.
Emphasising unity and reconciliation, the Union said resolving disputes peacefully is both a religious obligation and essential for regional stability, adding that it stands ready to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue.
Latest News
Pakistan opposes normal Afghanistan–India relations: Shaheen
Latest News
Afghanistan condemns deadly Kabul airstrike, warns of continued self-defence
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has strongly condemned a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul, saying it killed more than 408 people and wounded over 260, most of them patients at a drug rehabilitation centre.
Speaking to diplomats and representatives from various organizations in Kabul, Muttaqi said the late-night strike targeted one of the most vulnerable groups in society—people undergoing treatment for drug addiction with support from humanitarian organisations.
He described the attack as a serious violation of humanitarian and Islamic principles, accusing Pakistan of deliberately hitting civilian facilities.
He said the strike came despite ongoing mediation efforts by regional countries, including China, and followed earlier goodwill gestures by
Afghanistan, such as the release of Pakistani detainees during Ramadan.
According to Muttaqi, repeated attacks since February—including strikes on civilian areas in multiple provinces—have eroded trust in diplomatic solutions.
Muttaqi warned that Afghan forces would continue “proportionate and legitimate” defensive responses if attacks persist, stressing that Afghanistan does not seek conflict but will defend its sovereignty and territory.
He also urged the international community, particularly regional and Muslim countries, to condemn the strike, warning that continued escalation by Pakistan risks destabilising the wider region and undermining major economic and development initiatives.
Muslim scholars condemn Kabul hospital attack, urge ceasefire
Pakistan’s attack on Kabul hospital a clear violation of humanitarian principles: Muttaqi
Pakistan opposes normal Afghanistan–India relations: Shaheen
Iran strikes Tel Aviv with cluster warheads in retaliation for killing of security chief
Tahawol: Pakistan’s new attacks on Kabul hospital discussed
Pakistani military jet downed in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, pilot captured alive
Afghan Air Force conducts airstrikes in Islamabad, other cities
IEA releases three Pakistani soldiers to mark Ramadan
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces underscores readiness and equipment for national defense
Afghanistan welcomes investment and technology partnerships with India
Tahawol: Pakistan’s new attacks on Kabul hospital discussed
Saar: Pakistani military’s airstrike on Kabul hospital discussed
Tahawol: China’s efforts for Afghanistan-Pakistan talks
Saar: UNSC’s upcoming vote on UNAMA mandate
Tahawol: Afghan, Chinese FMs’ phone talks discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
14 Pakistani soldiers killed after military post falls along Durand line: MoD
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan airstrikes target Pakistani military sites in retaliation for air attacks
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA Supreme Leader issues Eid-ul-Fitr message urging unity and support for Islamic system
-
Latest News3 days ago
Regional criticism grows amid Pakistan strikes inside Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan airstrike targets a military camp in South Waziristan
-
Business2 days ago
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss steps to speed up land acquisition for TAPI pipeline
-
World4 days ago
White House AI czar says US should ‘declare victory and get out’ of Iran war
-
Latest News5 days ago
UNAMA: Four civilians killed, 14 injured in Pakistani airstrike in Kabul