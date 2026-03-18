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Pakistan opposes normal Afghanistan–India relations: Shaheen

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Suhail Shaheen, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Qatar, has accused Pakistan of attempting to block Kabul’s normal relations with other countries, including India, and warned of consequences following recent airstrikes.

In an interview with India Today, Shaheen said that Islamabad may have other plans regarding Afghanistan and is using large-scale attacks on civilians as a means of pressure to force Kabul into accepting its demands.

In a separate interview with NDTV, Shaheen strongly condemned what he described as a deadly Pakistani airstrike on a hospital in Kabul, calling it a “crime against humanity.”

More than 400 people were killed and 265 others were injured in Monday’s strike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul.

He further said that Pakistan is carrying out such strikes under what he described as “baseless claims” of targeting the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad accuses of conducting attacks inside Pakistan.

Shaheen also rejected reports of any ongoing back-channel negotiations between Kabul and Islamabad.

“Right now, there are no back-channel talks. They have chosen the military approach, while we always wanted a peaceful solution to issues,” he said. “They chose to attack Afghanistan first. So, I think it will be responded to in their language.”

 

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Karzai accuses Pakistan of seeking to destabilise Afghanistan after Kabul strike

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March 18, 2026

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Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has accused Pakistan of trying to create “anarchy and weakness” in Afghanistan, following a deadly airstrike on Kabul.

In an interview with UK’s Sky News, Karzai said Islamabad’s policies were aimed at keeping Afghanistan unstable and “downtrodden,” warning that such an approach would harm both countries.

He condemned the recent strike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, which Afghan officials say killed around 400 people, describing it as an “extremely unfortunate event” in the history of relations between the two neighbours.

Karzai said he personally heard the explosion, describing a “horrific sound” that shook his home and filled the surrounding area with smoke and dust.

The former leader, who governed Afghanistan from 2002 to 2014, said tensions between the two countries are longstanding, claiming Pakistan has struggled to maintain stable relations with successive Afghan governments.

He urged Pakistani leaders to change course and pursue a more constructive relationship, saying past strategies of interference and destabilisation had failed and would not succeed in the future.

Fighting between the two countries has intensified since late February, when Pakistan launched airstrikes it says targeted militant infrastructure. The United Nations estimates the violence has displaced more than 100,000 people.

Pakistan has denied targeting civilians, insisting its operations were aimed at militant sites and accusing Kabul of spreading “misleading” claims to deflect from alleged cross-Durand Line threats.

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Muslim scholars condemn Kabul hospital attack, urge ceasefire

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26 minutes ago

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March 18, 2026

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The International Union of Muslim Scholars has strongly condemned the deadly attack on a medical facility in Kabul, calling it a grave violation of Islamic principles and international law.

In a statement issued from Doha, the group said the strike—which killed hundreds and injured many more—was among the most serious sins in Islam, particularly as it took place during the final days of Ramadan, a period when the sanctity of life is especially emphasized.

The Union said targeting a hospital constitutes a clear breach of humanitarian norms that protect medical facilities under all circumstances, and voiced concern over escalating violence between two neighbouring Muslim countries.

It called on Pakistan’s government and military leadership to immediately halt such attacks and meet their religious and humanitarian responsibilities. The scholars also urged the formation of an independent and transparent investigation into the incident and civilian casualties.

The organisation appealed to both sides to cease hostilities and pursue dialogue, backing renewed mediation efforts led by Qatar and Turkey.

Emphasising unity and reconciliation, the Union said resolving disputes peacefully is both a religious obligation and essential for regional stability, adding that it stands ready to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue.

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Pakistan’s attack on Kabul hospital a clear violation of humanitarian principles: Muttaqi

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March 18, 2026

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Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has described Pakistan’s airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul as a “clear violation of humanitarian principles,” during an online meeting with Afghan embassies and consulates.

The virtual briefing, held in the wake of his address to foreign diplomats in Kabul, focused on recent tensions with Pakistan and the latest developments following the strike.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi instructed Afghan diplomats to actively communicate the Islamic Emirate’s position to the international community, while outlining Kabul’s policies and next steps in response to the escalating situation.

He also reviewed what he called repeated violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty by Pakistan in recent weeks.

The airstrike, which took place on Monday night, hit the 2,000-bed Omid Hospital in Pul-e-Charkhi, killing more than 400 people and injuring at least 265 others, most of them patients undergoing drug rehabilitation treatment.

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