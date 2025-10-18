Latest News
Nabi Omari hopes that areas beyond Durand Line return to Afghanistan’s control
Mohammad Nabi Omari, Deputy Minister of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, says the current situation indicates that areas beyond the Durand Line which were once lost by Afghanistan may eventually return to Afghan territory.
Omari made these remarks on Saturday during the inauguration ceremony of the new governor of Khost province.
He stated: “The more we analyze, the more we reflect, it appears that the historical lands of Afghanistan which have remained with them (Pakistan), and the so-called line drawn between us — Allah Almighty may create the means to return them to our homeland again.”
He added that the Pakistani military regime does not act independently, but rather carries out its actions under the direction of Donald Trump.
He also stressed that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was neither created by the Islamic Emirate nor supported by it.
The Deputy Minister further noted that two years ago, the TTP’s demands were shared with the Pakistani military regime, and Islamabad had accepted them.
However, according to him, certain individuals, including Mohsin Dawar, leader of the Pashtun nationalist National Democratic Movement opposed the peace process out of fear that their popularity might decline.
Latest News
Trump says he could ‘easily’ solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump has described the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan as an “easy” issue for him to resolve, if he were required to intervene.
Speaking to reporters during a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Trump said, “I do understand Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan — that’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it.”
The U.S. president claimed he has “saved millions of lives” in the past and expressed confidence in his ability to bring an end to the hostilities between the two neighboring countries. “I like stopping people from being killed. I have saved millions and millions of lives, and I think we are going to have success with this war,” he said.
Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have intensified after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan.
Clashes have killed scored of people on both sides.
Latest News
Iranian FM stresses diplomacy to resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, has emphasized resolving tensions between Kabul and Islamabad through diplomacy during a phone conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Araqchi expressed Iran’s readiness to assist in finding a peaceful resolution to the issue.
For his part, Amir Khan Muttaqi reiterated that Afghanistan does not seek war, stating that it was the Pakistani side that initiated the clashes by violating Afghanistan’s airspace.
He also noted that a high-level delegation led by the Minister of National Defense is holding talks with Pakistani representatives in Doha today, and that Kabul awaits the outcome of these discussions.
Latest News
Pakistani military’s fresh airstrikes in Afghanistan an attempt to prolong conflict: Mujahid
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), on Saturday strongly condemned the recent Pakistani airstrikes in Paktika province, calling them an attempt to prolong the war.
Mujahid emphasized that the Islamic Emirate reserves the right to respond to Pakistani incursions and violations of Afghan territory, but, in order to preserve the dignity of the negotiating delegation, its forces have been instructed to refrain from any new operations for the time being.
He reiterated the Islamic Emirate’s commitment to a peaceful and political solution and regional stability, while stressing that the recent incidents are the result of Pakistani transgressions.
According to Mujahid, a high-level delegation from the Islamic Emirate, led by Defense Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has traveled to Doha to hold talks with Pakistani officials.
At least 10 civilians have been killed and 12 others have been injured in Pakistani military’s airstrikes in Paktika on Friday night. Three local cricket players are also among the dead.
