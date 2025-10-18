Nabi Omari hopes that areas beyond Durand Line return to Afghanistan’s control

Mohammad Nabi Omari, Deputy Minister of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, says the current situation indicates that areas beyond the Durand Line which were once lost by Afghanistan may eventually return to Afghan territory.

Omari made these remarks on Saturday during the inauguration ceremony of the new governor of Khost province.

He stated: “The more we analyze, the more we reflect, it appears that the historical lands of Afghanistan which have remained with them (Pakistan), and the so-called line drawn between us — Allah Almighty may create the means to return them to our homeland again.”

He added that the Pakistani military regime does not act independently, but rather carries out its actions under the direction of Donald Trump.

He also stressed that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was neither created by the Islamic Emirate nor supported by it.

The Deputy Minister further noted that two years ago, the TTP’s demands were shared with the Pakistani military regime, and Islamabad had accepted them.

However, according to him, certain individuals, including Mohsin Dawar, leader of the Pashtun nationalist National Democratic Movement opposed the peace process out of fear that their popularity might decline.