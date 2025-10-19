Connect with us

Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire after Doha talks

2 hours ago

The governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan have reached an immediate ceasefire agreement following another round of negotiations held on October 18 in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

“During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries,” read the statement.

The agreement was signed by Afghan Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and representatives from Qatar and Türkiye.

Delegations from both nations also agreed to hold further consultations in the coming days to ensure the sustainability and full implementation of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, expressed gratitude to Qatar and Türkiye for their mediation efforts, stating:

“We appreciate and value the efforts of the brotherly nations of Qatar and Turkey in helping us reach this agreement. According to the bilateral accord, both sides have emphasized peace, mutual respect and a commitment to good neighborly relations.”

He further added that both parties have agreed to resolve disputes through dialogue and have committed to a comprehensive and meaningful ceasefire.

Mujahid clarified that both countries will avoid any hostile actions, will not support groups conducting attacks against the Pakistani government, and will refrain from targeting each other’s forces, civilians, or installations.

Pakistan welcomes Doha agreement: A step towards peace

3 minutes ago

October 19, 2025

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, welcomed the Doha agreement finalized on Saturday night, calling it the first step in the right direction.

He expressed deep appreciation for the constructive role played by brotherly Qatar and Turkiye in facilitating the talks.

Dar emphasized the importance of establishing a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the upcoming meeting hosted by Turkiye.

This agreement marks a significant move towards peace, stability, and regional cooperation.

Nabi Omari hopes that areas beyond Durand Line return to Afghanistan’s control

15 hours ago

October 18, 2025

Mohammad Nabi Omari, Deputy Minister of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, says the current situation indicates that areas beyond the Durand Line which were once lost by Afghanistan may eventually return to Afghan territory.

Omari made these remarks on Saturday during the inauguration ceremony of the new governor of Khost province.

He stated: “The more we analyze, the more we reflect, it appears that the historical lands of Afghanistan which have remained with them (Pakistan), and the so-called line drawn between us — Allah Almighty may create the means to return them to our homeland again.”

He added that the Pakistani military regime does not act independently, but rather carries out its actions under the direction of Donald Trump.

He also stressed that the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was neither created by the Islamic Emirate nor supported by it.

The Deputy Minister further noted that two years ago, the TTP’s demands were shared with the Pakistani military regime, and Islamabad had accepted them.

However, according to him, certain individuals, including Mohsin Dawar, leader of the Pashtun nationalist National Democratic Movement opposed the peace process out of fear that their popularity might decline.

Trump says he could ‘easily’ solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

21 hours ago

October 18, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump has described the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan as an “easy” issue for him to resolve, if he were required to intervene.

Speaking to reporters during a bilateral lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, Trump said, “I do understand Pakistan attacked, or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan — that’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it.”

The U.S. president claimed he has “saved millions of lives” in the past and expressed confidence in his ability to bring an end to the hostilities between the two neighboring countries. “I like stopping people from being killed. I have saved millions and millions of lives, and I think we are going to have success with this war,” he said.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have intensified after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan.

Clashes have killed scored of people on both sides.

 

