Pakistan welcomes Doha agreement: A step towards peace

The governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan have reached an immediate ceasefire agreement following another round of negotiations held on October 18 in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

“During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries,” read the statement.

The agreement was signed by Afghan Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and representatives from Qatar and Türkiye.

Delegations from both nations also agreed to hold further consultations in the coming days to ensure the sustainability and full implementation of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, expressed gratitude to Qatar and Türkiye for their mediation efforts, stating:

“We appreciate and value the efforts of the brotherly nations of Qatar and Turkey in helping us reach this agreement. According to the bilateral accord, both sides have emphasized peace, mutual respect and a commitment to good neighborly relations.”

He further added that both parties have agreed to resolve disputes through dialogue and have committed to a comprehensive and meaningful ceasefire.

Mujahid clarified that both countries will avoid any hostile actions, will not support groups conducting attacks against the Pakistani government, and will refrain from targeting each other’s forces, civilians, or installations.