Nearly 700 people died in natural disasters across Afghanistan over past year
Officials from the State Ministry for Disaster Management said during their annual accountability report on Monday that over the past year, almost 700 people died and hundreds more were injured due to natural disasters throughout the country.
“In the past year until now, we have more than 700 wounded and almost 700 martyrs, and more than 20,000 houses have been completely and partially destroyed,” said Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the ministry.
The officials said that the organization has analyzed natural hazards up to district level, and that 20 provinces have been found to be at risk of floods and four provinces at risk of landslides.
The ministry has implemented about 120 small emergency and prevention projects and has also investigated and evaluated the vulnerable points against the dangers of natural disasters in 11 provinces of the country, officials said.
According to statistics, the ministry distributed 160 million AFN to the heirs of the martyrs and the injured in the recent earthquakes in Paktika and Khost provinces.
The officials also added that last year, 25,293 residential houses in different provinces of the country, destroyed by earthquakes and floods, have been rebuilt.
In addition, the officials pointed out that in the past year, 252 IED explosions were reported, causing the death of 180 people. In addition, 310 others were injured.
According to them, 65 sq km in the country have been cleared of mines or marked.
Muttaqi discusses human rights issues with US envoy
The Foreign Ministry of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a statement on Monday, that the delegation led by the acting foreign minister met with US special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West in Doha and discussed several topics including the issue of human rights.
According to the statement, the talks lasted for two days and representatives from various US agencies were also in attendance.
“The delegation led by the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Da Afghanistan Bank – Central Bank, as well as the officials of the Afghan Embassy and Political Office in Qatar; [they] talked with Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, and a fifteen-person high-ranking delegation from various agencies for two days at the level of collective and various technical committees,” read the ministry statement.
According to the ministry the two sides discussed the issue of building trust between them; taking practical steps in this direction; removing names from blacklists and lifting sanctions; unfreezing Afghanistan’s frozen reserves; maintaining Afghanistan’s economic stability; fighting against drugs; and the issue of human rights.
The ministry said that in the meeting, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan emphasized the importance of building trust and the scrapping of blacklists.
“Humanitarian aid, freedom to travel and consular services reaching Afghans in every part of the world were also important topics that were discussed,” said the ministry.
The ministry said the fact that some banking restrictions have been removed was seen as a positive development.
Both sides agreed that meetings of this nature were needed going forward, the ministry stated.
US and allies cut aid to Afghanistan for this year by $2 billion
The US special representative for Afghanistan says Washington has cut aid to Afghanistan for 2023 by $2 billion.
Thomas West said that the decision was taken in light of the Islamic Emirate’s policies that the US disapproves of. He also warned that if the IEA fails to change certain policies, especially regarding women and girls’ rights, funding to Afghanistan will be cut further.
Speaking to BBC, West also said the cut comes in light of new crises around the world. He said: “These two billion dollars do not come from the United States alone, some of this aid is provided by our close friends. So I think there is a deep concern that this aid will not be given until there is a significant change in the Afghan rulers.”
West’s announcement comes amid talks between the IEA and the US in Doha.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, meanwhile said that the West, especially the US, should not politicize the humanitarian crisis and the aid needed by millions of people in the country.
“Yes, we also feel that there are economic problems all over the world. Some of the problems that have arisen in the world, but the people of Afghanistan need cooperation. The aid given to the people of Afghanistan should be done based on human spirit. And it should not be related to political issues, secondly, we are also trying to revive our resources inside and will not need the help of the world forever,” said Mujahid.
Meanwhile, Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi emphasized before the start of the talks with the American delegation in Doha that applying pressure and sanctions on the Islamic Emirate will not work and that Washington should rather engage with the IEA in the form of dialogue.
Modernization of Afghanistan’s border markers underway: ministry
The Ministry of Borders and Tribal Affairs announced Monday that the implementation of the plan to modernize Afghanistan’s border markers with five countries has begun.
Acting Minister of Borders, Tribes and Tribal Affairs Noorullah Noori said during the accountability report program that according to the order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the plan to modernize the border markers with Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan. Tajikistan and China has been implemented at some points.
The Ministry of Borders has also organized 34 large public meetings under the title of “Unity and solidarity among ethnic groups” with the participation of thousands of ethnic elders, influential people, and clerics in 34 provinces.
The ministry’s officials announced that they were able to resolve 133 major conflicts and 300 minor conflicts between tribes and families over various issues. According to them, 691 people died and hundreds more were injured in these clashes.
Acting Minister of Borders added that the ministry has close relations with all ethnic groups and tribes, listens to their problems and solves them, and due to their efforts in the provinces of Kapisa, Nangarhar, Jawzjan and Nuristan, several years of enmity have been resolved.
